Ring craft: Boxing great Floyd Mayweather dismisses ‘rumors and lies’ over ‘engagement’ to lead dancer Anna at strip club he owns

Boxing playboy Floyd Mayweather has trashed widespread reports that he will marry his stripper girlfriend after she was pictured with a huge ring on her finger, insisting on Instagram that he has "never been engaged or married".

The unbeaten 43-year-old flatly denied a string of stories that he had proposed to Anna Monroe, who is 14 years his junior, at the weekend.

Glamorous blonde Monroe shared snaps of herself on Instagram that appeared to show her wearing an eye-catching engagement ring, creating a media frenzy around the couple who are said to have met at Floyd's club, Girl Collection.

Floyd's thoughts on this story pic.twitter.com/tkux8tC3JI — FIGHTNEWZ- OldFightDegenerate (@ceohannibal1) January 21, 2021

At least she's the lead dancer. It would be embarrassing for Floyd to marry a dancer who wasn't the champ. — MakeStonksZimbabweAgain (@MakeStonks) January 21, 2021

Attempting to land a knockout blow on the news, Mayweather announced on his social media: "I'm not engaged and have never been engaged or married. Those are just rumors and lies."

Floyd is thought to have been seeing Monroe for "months" and shared photos of themselves in exactly the same spots in a wide range of exotic locations ranging from a lagoon spa in Iceland to Abu Dhabi.

Love at first lap dance. — Thomas Ryan (@tpryan56_ryan) January 21, 2021

Plays *I’m in Love With a Stripper* — David Andre Robbins (@Daveforthelawl) January 21, 2021

According to The Sun, Monroe - who describes herself as "very rare" and models for magazines - was invited to a candlelit dinner with Mayweather after being spotted by the superstar boxer on her way out after she was turned down when she initially applied for a job at the club.

Mayweather then reportedly made Monroe his lead girl at the hotspot, which calls itself "the number one gentleman's club in Las Vegas".

In one of her scantily-clad Instagram photos, Monroe showed her expensive taste by captioning the snap "very $elective".

Multi-millionaire Mayweather's ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, Josie Harris, was found dead in her car outside her home by police in California in March 2020.

No foul play was suspected in the tragedy, which happened in Los Angeles County.

Mayweather and Harris were an item between 1995 and 2010, when "Money" served two months in prison after being convicted of domestic violence against her.