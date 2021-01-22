WATCH: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hit the scale at the UFC 257 official weigh-ins (VIDEO)
Before the fighters throw leather and do battle inside the octagon on fight night at UFC 257, they each face another battle as they cut the last few pounds before stepping onto the scale to make weight ahead of their respective bouts.
The fight card features a pair of pivotal bouts for the UFC lightweight division, with former two-division champion Conor McGregor taking on former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier in the main event, while former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler facing New Zealand's dangerous contender Dan Hooker in the co-main event.Also on rt.com ‘We’ll get him’: Conor McGregor says UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘should be stripped’ of title if he doesn’t agree to rematch
All four fighters are contractually obliged to tip the scale no heavier than 156 pounds for their matchups, and all eyes will be on the four men when they take to the scale during Friday's official weigh-in session in Abu Dhabi.
The entire fight card will be in attendance, with the fighters allowed a two-hour window to make their final adjustments before stepping out in front of the media cameras and stepping up onto the official scale to register their official weight ahead of their respective matchups.
UFC 257 BOUT LIST
Main Card
- Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier
- Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler
- Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood
- Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas
Preliminary Card
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann
- Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio
Early Prelims
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov
- Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz
- Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov