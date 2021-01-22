 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hit the scale at the UFC 257 official weigh-ins (VIDEO)

22 Jan, 2021 10:51
Fighting fit: Conor McGregor and his fellow UFC 257 fighters will take to the scale in Abu Dhabi © Reuters
Watch live as the fighters take to the scale on "UFC Fight Island" as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker take the scale ahead of their huge lightweight bouts at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi

Before the fighters throw leather and do battle inside the octagon on fight night at UFC 257, they each face another battle as they cut the last few pounds before stepping onto the scale to make weight ahead of their respective bouts.

The fight card features a pair of pivotal bouts for the UFC lightweight division, with former two-division champion Conor McGregor taking on former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier in the main event, while former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler facing New Zealand's dangerous contender Dan Hooker in the co-main event.

All four fighters are contractually obliged to tip the scale no heavier than 156 pounds for their matchups, and all eyes will be on the four men when they take to the scale during Friday's official weigh-in session in Abu Dhabi.

The entire fight card will be in attendance, with the fighters allowed a two-hour window to make their final adjustments before stepping out in front of the media cameras and stepping up onto the official scale to register their official weight ahead of their respective matchups.

UFC 257 BOUT LIST

Main Card

  • Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier
  • Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler
  • Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood 
  • Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card

  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
  • Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann
  • Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Prelims

  • Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz
  • Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
