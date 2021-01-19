Spanish football stars handed two-year prison sentences for sharing sex tape

Two Spanish footballers, Eibar striker Sergi Enrich and his former teammate Antonio Luna, have been given two-year suspended sentences for recording and sharing a video with sexualized content.

Along with a jail sentence, the pair have each been fined €100,000, Mundo Deportivo reported.

READ MORE: Not enough? Rival fans fume as ‘golden boy’ Messi escapes with two-match ban for lashing out at rival

The verdict was delivered by a court in San Sebastián, in Spain’s Basque Country, with the players being found guilty of recording and sharing the intimate video without having the consent of a woman they filmed.

The controversial footage was captured on a mobile phone in 2016, and showed the players with a woman who claimed to have been filmed without her permission.

😬Sergi Enrich and Antonio Luna have been sentenced to two years in prison for recording a video of sexual content without consent. They've also been finedIt's unlikely either will face jail time. First time offenders in Spain generally receive a suspended sentence#LLL🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eVJC0njFjs — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) January 19, 2021

The scandal erupted after the video went viral, with Enrich and Luna being accused of infringement of the woman’s privacy.

Another former Eibar player, Eddy Silvestre, who was accused of sharing the video online after his teammates sent it to him, has been cleared of all charges by the court.

Enrich and Luna managed to avoid a severe jail term – the prosecution had demanded five years in prison for the two athletes and two years for Silvestre. Both apologized for their actions.

Pour avoir diffusé une sextape avec une fille mineure, Sergi Enrich (Eibar) et Antonio Luna (Rayo Vallecano) ont été condamnés à deux ans de prison et à verser 100.000€ de dommages et intérêts à la victime ! pic.twitter.com/CjPHpD35t8 — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) January 19, 2021

They are unlikely to actually spend any time behind bars, as under Spanish legislation, first-time offenders do not usually do time for sentences of under two years, serving it on probation instead.