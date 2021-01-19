 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish football stars handed two-year prison sentences for sharing sex tape

19 Jan, 2021 16:40
Sergi Enrich of Eibar is one of the players to be sentenced. © AFP
Two Spanish footballers, Eibar striker Sergi Enrich and his former teammate Antonio Luna, have been given two-year suspended sentences for recording and sharing a video with sexualized content.

Along with a jail sentence, the pair have each been fined €100,000, Mundo Deportivo reported. 

The verdict was delivered by a court in San Sebastián, in Spain’s Basque Country, with the players being found guilty of recording and sharing the intimate video without having the consent of a woman they filmed.

The controversial footage was captured on a mobile phone in 2016, and showed the players with a woman who claimed to have been filmed without her permission.

The scandal erupted after the video went viral, with Enrich and Luna being accused of infringement of the woman’s privacy.

Another former Eibar player, Eddy Silvestre, who was accused of sharing the video online after his teammates sent it to him, has been cleared of all charges by the court.

Enrich and Luna managed to avoid a severe jail term – the prosecution had demanded five years in prison for the two athletes and two years for Silvestre. Both apologized for their actions. 

They are unlikely to actually spend any time behind bars, as under Spanish legislation, first-time offenders do not usually do time for sentences of under two years, serving it on probation instead.

