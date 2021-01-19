‘Girls can do both’: ‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt demos gym routine before posing in mini dress (VIDEO)

The ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt has proved girls can combine killer gym workouts with feminine looks. She demonstrated her tough training regime before donning a tight-fitting cocktail dress that accentuated her lines.

The stunning blonde shared a video of her routine, which includes weighted squats, a battle rope workout, and exercises with a fit ball.

The middle-distance runner, who specializes in the 400m event, is seen wearing figure-hugging workout gear: skintight black leggings and a purple top with a deep neckline that showed off her cleavage.

Schmidt is first seen in the gym, before changing scenes and emerging in a black evening dress with her hair beautifully styled.

‘Girls can do both’ she captioned the video posted on her Instagram page.

The athlete made a name for herself on the German youth athletics circuit, specializing in the 400m, and helped her country take silver in the 4x400 relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2017.

Schmidt was named the world’s sexiest athlete by the magazine ‘Busted Coverage’ and, from that point on, has grown a following of 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She subsequently went on to become an influencer and has since achieved viral stardom.