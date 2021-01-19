 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Girls can do both’: ‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt demos gym routine before posing in mini dress (VIDEO)

19 Jan, 2021 13:56
Get short URL
‘Girls can do both’: ‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt demos gym routine before posing in mini dress (VIDEO)
© Instagram / alicasmd
The ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt has proved girls can combine killer gym workouts with feminine looks. She demonstrated her tough training regime before donning a tight-fitting cocktail dress that accentuated her lines.

The stunning blonde shared a video of her routine, which includes weighted squats, a battle rope workout, and exercises with a fit ball.

READ MORE: Back on track: 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt returns to training after quarantine (PHOTOS)

The middle-distance runner, who specializes in the 400m event, is seen wearing figure-hugging workout gear: skintight black leggings and a purple top with a deep neckline that showed off her cleavage.

Schmidt is first seen in the gym, before changing scenes and emerging in a black evening dress with her hair beautifully styled.

Girls can do both’ she captioned the video posted on her Instagram page.

The athlete made a name for herself on the German youth athletics circuit, specializing in the 400m, and helped her country take silver in the 4x400 relay at the European Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2017.

Schmidt was named the world’s sexiest athlete by the magazine ‘Busted Coverage’ and, from that point on, has grown a following of 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She subsequently went on to become an influencer and has since achieved viral stardom.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies