Man Utd vs Liverpool will '90% decide Premier League title' – Old Trafford icon Kanchelskis to RT

If Manchester United overcome Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday they will be favorites for the Premier League title, says Old Trafford wing legend Andrei Kanchelskis.

United head to the home of their bitter rivals as a resurgent force under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and stand top of the Premier League table – one point clear of Leicester in second and three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s reigning champions in third.

It's the first time United have found themselves in this position in January since winning the title in their final season under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Despite the season only just approaching the half-way mark, Russian former United winger Kanchelskis told RT Sport that Sunday’s clash could be pivotal in this year's title campaign.

“This is an important game for Man Utd, Liverpool as well, but especially Man Utd. Man Utd need to win this game, of course a draw is not a bad result,” the two-time Premier League winner said on his show ‘Down the Line with Andrei Kanchelskis’.

“It’s difficult to play at Anfield against Liverpool, it's a great team, demonstrates great football, play aggressive, especially at home, too many great players at Liverpool. Hope for a great game, let's see what happens.”

When asked whether the result would determine which team has the best chance of winning the league, Kanchelskis replied: “Why not? Win against Liverpool, [Manchester United are] six points ahead, it’s a great result.

“Perhaps maybe 90 percent to win the title if you win this game.”

Kanchelskis admitted that there was a long way to go in the race, citing the likes of a surging Manchester City as well as Leicester, Tottenham and even Everton as being in the mix.

There will be no fans in attendance at Anfield on Sunday as matches continue to be played behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kanchelskis said that the absence of supporters at a usually raucous Anfield could make life easier for the visitors.

“Yeah, I think it will have a big effect,” Kanchelskis said.

“It’s very different games. Some players are more relaxed, some players get nervous, now it’s easier for the players, no pressure from the fans.”