Nate Diaz goads ‘p*ssy’ Khabib after UFC lightweight champ makes non-committal comeback plans

Nate Diaz typically didn’t mince his words after the news that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has not yet made a definitive decision on a potential comeback.

UFC boss Dana White revealed on Saturday that Khabib told him he would consider returning to the octagon only if his lightweight rivals “showed him something spectacular.”

Khabib – who announced his retirement after beating Justin Gaethje in October – said he would be keeping a close eye on events at UFC 257 on Fight Island next weekend, where former foes Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier meet in the main event.

The undefeated Russian star also said he’d been impressed with Charles Oliveira’s recent win over Tony Ferguson.

The news that The Eagle was not definitely calling time on his career fired the imaginations of MMA fans as they speculated about who might be able to lure Khabib back to the octagon.

But one man distinctly unimpressed was Diaz, who along with his brother Nick famously clashed with Khabib and his team on the sidelines of a World Series of Fighting event in 2015.

“Kabib [sic] is a p*ssy for real,” Diaz tweeted on Saturday in typically irreverent fashion.

The Stockton Slugger has not fought since suffering a doctor’s stoppage defeat to Jorge Masvidal in the inaugural UFC ‘BMF’ title fight in November 2019.

Dana White said he was working on a comeback for Diaz at 155lbs in 2021, and that it was a match-up which would be “a really great fight for him,” without revealing the opponent.

The man he meets on his return will certainly not be Khabib, but it’s clear there remains no love lost between the pair.