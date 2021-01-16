‘Lazy, manipulative wastrel’: Piers Morgan rips into departing Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil

Arsenal fan and TV megamouth Piers Morgan has taken a parting shot at midfielder Mesut Ozil after the news that the £350,000-a-week outcast is finally set to leave the Gunners.

Ozil’s current deal with Arsenal was due to expire in the summer but he has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to terminate his contract early at the North London club, ahead of a move to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta since the resumption of football after the first Covid-19 lockdown in England, and wasn’t included in the Gunners squad for the current Premier League or Europa League campaigns despite being the club’s highest earner.

Ozil was feted as one of the finest playmakers in world football when he arrived from Real Madrid in 2013, and has helped Arsenal to a hat-trick of FA Cups during his time at the club.

However, the World Cup winner’s opportunities for game time waned dramatically with the departure of long-time Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2018.

Wenger's immediate successor Unai Emery and then Arteta both grew wary of selecting the midfielder, with questions over his application and suitability for a high-intensity system.

One man clearly glad to see the back of Ozil is TV personality Morgan – with whom the footballer has clashed on social media in recent weeks.

Loved @MesutOzil1088 when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut - but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye. pic.twitter.com/6OYFWEY4DT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2021

“Loved [Mesut Ozil] when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel,” Morgan vented on Twitter.

“You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye.”

Morgan’s rant met with mixed reviews, with one fan account urging him to “show some respect.”

“He joined us and in his first season ended our 9 year trophy drought. Since then he has made 250+ apps, giving us so many incredible moments. It’s not ended how anyone wanted it to, but please show some respect to our most successful player of the last 15 years,” wrote the account.

He joined us and in his first season ended our 9 year trophy drought. Since then he has made 250+ apps, giving us so many incredible moments. It’s not ended how anyone wanted it to, but please show some respect to our most successful player of the last 15 years. pic.twitter.com/pwYM4EPMVz — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) January 16, 2021

“No he got forced out because he stood up for what he believed not cause he wasnt bothered smfh,” wrote another, likely referring to rumors of discord between Ozil and others higher up in the club over his support for Uyghur Muslims in China.

No he got forced out because he stood up for what he believed not cause he wasnt bothered smfh — Ikam (@BossPlayz7) January 16, 2021

He did nothing wrong Piers. Only people like you keep beating the same drum with nothing to back it up. It's clear we needed him this season. The decision to get him out had nothing to do with football. — The Cockney Turk 🌐 (@TheCockneyTurk) January 16, 2021

There has been no official word from either Arsenal or the player himself, but reports state that Ozil will put pen to paper with Istanbul giants Fenerbahce as early as Monday, as the star finally puts a tough two years in London behind him.