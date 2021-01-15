‘You suck’: Ex-WWE champ Kurt Angle slams Covid for keeping football fans out as Premier League side Arsenal adopt anthem (VIDEO)

Underperforming Premier League giants Arsenal shocked viewers by playing Kurt Angle's anthem, 'You Suck', midway through a dismal match at their London home - and the wrestling icon said he wished a stadium of fans had sung it.

In a return to the uninspiring form that has seen manager Mikel Arteta face pressure this season, the Gunners failed to win for the first time in five matches by playing out a dreadful goalless draw with Premier League also-rans Crystal Palace at their cavernous Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Mockery from rival fans intensified when the song synonymous with the former WWE superstar rang out across the turf as the players returned for the second half, predictably failing to inspire them to greater heights despite its rousing instrumental.

"Arsenal using my theme song," the wrestler told his Twitter following of more than 1.2 million, receiving tens of thousands of likes and retweets for the farcical footage from the empty arena.

Arsenal using my theme song. The only thing missing, due to COVID, is 30,000 fans chanting “You Suck”. #YouSuckCovid#itstruehttps://t.co/VQncpBsoin — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 14, 2021

Chanting "You Suck" at Arsenal is the appropriate thing to do. — Mo Alhulail (@AlhulailMo) January 14, 2021

Yeah, "You Suck" would fit perfectly this season 🙊😇 pic.twitter.com/DyHD7X1dDm — Niko Włodek (@NikoBayBay) January 15, 2021

"The only thing missing, due to Covid, is 30,000 fans chanting 'You Suck'."

Angle might have had his wish granted if supporters had been allowed to attend the somniferous spectacle, which was publicly derided for its drabness by former England midfielder midfielder Jamie Redknapp immediately after the final whistle.

"Can’t believe Kurt Angle is taking the p*ss out of my club," responded one fan, sounding a note of despondence during a season in which former champions Arsenal have hovered within distance of the relegation zone.

It's about time Arsenal started using your 3 i's Kurt. We definitely need some more INTEGRITY, INTENSITY & INTELLIGENCE at the moment pic.twitter.com/IeOroo4JMo — Chris Willimott (@ThisIsWillimott) January 15, 2021

Unfortunately @RealKurtAngle right now we do actually suck 😭😭😭😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/cRARFVK3iq — Lorrie Nix (@lorrienixx) January 15, 2021

"If I was there, that’s the first thing I would’ve been chanting," said another. "I couldn’t believe they played that."

Arsenal's PA announcer, DJ Selenki, was clearly thrilled to have been noticed by Angle and lapped up the adulation he received from large numbers of fans, some of whom regarded the surprise as the highlight of their evening.

The WWE lover is known for playing wrestling anthems at the 60,260-capacity stadium, having previously rung out the themes of the likes of Triple H and Drew McIntyre.

Ladies and Gentlemen, from Ashburton Grove, weighing in at whatever he feels comfortable with, I present to you, the Infamous WWE DJ - @DjSelenki!!!!! — OptaArsenal (@OptaAFC) January 15, 2021

I’m an Arsenal season ticket holder. I think the PA guy is a huge wrestling fan. I’ve heard DX, Austin and Bret Hart played at various times. Would’ve loved to be in there tonight (ignoring the final result) - I’d have marked out like a mother f’er 🥇 — WWE Stu (@TheWWEStu) January 14, 2021

@DjSelenki You sir, deserve an Olympic medal for your majestic musical efforts. And the fact that you’ve resisted the urge to play Doink the Clown’s music during some of the dross we’ve had to endure in recent months - well, hats off to you 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — WWE Stu (@TheWWEStu) January 15, 2021

Praising Selenki after a result that kept Arsenal in the bottom half of the table, one Kurt Angle and Gunners fan even commended the DJ's decision not to play the themetune of lampooned WWE figure Doink the Clown in recognition of the misfiring team.

"You, sir, deserve an Olympic medal for your majestic musical efforts," they told him.

"And the fact that you’ve resisted the urge to play Doink the Clown’s music during some of the dross we’ve had to endure in recent months - well, hats off to you."