‘You suck’: Ex-WWE champ Kurt Angle slams Covid for keeping football fans out as Premier League side Arsenal adopt anthem (VIDEO)

15 Jan, 2021 16:05
WWE star Kurt Angle's (right) 'You Suck' played at Arsenal's Premier League match with Crystal Palace © Alastair Grant / Reuters | © Faisal al Nasser / Reuters
Underperforming Premier League giants Arsenal shocked viewers by playing Kurt Angle's anthem, 'You Suck', midway through a dismal match at their London home - and the wrestling icon said he wished a stadium of fans had sung it.

In a return to the uninspiring form that has seen manager Mikel Arteta face pressure this season, the Gunners failed to win for the first time in five matches by playing out a dreadful goalless draw with Premier League also-rans Crystal Palace at their cavernous Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Mockery from rival fans intensified when the song synonymous with the former WWE superstar rang out across the turf as the players returned for the second half, predictably failing to inspire them to greater heights despite its rousing instrumental.

"Arsenal using my theme song," the wrestler told his Twitter following of more than 1.2 million, receiving tens of thousands of likes and retweets for the farcical footage from the empty arena.

"The only thing missing, due to Covid, is 30,000 fans chanting 'You Suck'."

Angle might have had his wish granted if supporters had been allowed to attend the somniferous spectacle, which was publicly derided for its drabness by former England midfielder midfielder Jamie Redknapp immediately after the final whistle.

"Can’t believe Kurt Angle is taking the p*ss out of my club," responded one fan, sounding a note of despondence during a season in which former champions Arsenal have hovered within distance of the relegation zone.

"If I was there, that’s the first thing I would’ve been chanting," said another. "I couldn’t believe they played that."

Arsenal's PA announcer, DJ Selenki, was clearly thrilled to have been noticed by Angle and lapped up the adulation he received from large numbers of fans, some of whom regarded the surprise as the highlight of their evening.

The WWE lover is known for playing wrestling anthems at the 60,260-capacity stadium, having previously rung out the themes of the likes of Triple H and Drew McIntyre.

Praising Selenki after a result that kept Arsenal in the bottom half of the table, one Kurt Angle and Gunners fan even commended the DJ's decision not to play the themetune of lampooned WWE figure Doink the Clown in recognition of the misfiring team.

"You, sir, deserve an Olympic medal for your majestic musical efforts," they told him.

"And the fact that you’ve resisted the urge to play Doink the Clown’s music during some of the dross we’ve had to endure in recent months - well, hats off to you."

