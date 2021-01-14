‘Let me have a comeback’: Golf great Tiger Woods’ ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel insists ‘triggered’ fans deserve no apologies (VIDEO)

Rachel Uchitel, the ex-nightclub manager who was at the center of a sex scandal with Tiger Woods in 2009, has pleaded for the media and public to stop being "very angry" with her, adding that she owes an apology to "one person".

More than a decade after becoming embroiled in one of Woods's string of affairs, Uchitel is desperate to set the record straight and move on from what the 45-year-old sees as continuing harsh treatment by the public.

She reportedly told a new two-part documentary on Woods about their first meeting at a nightspot in New York, when she recalled that they had spoken for hours before he became "recharged" by their liaisons.

"He's moved on," Uchitel told NECN of Woods, who divorced his wife, former Swedish model Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after confessing to numerous infidelities.

“He’s moved on, he got to win a bunch of things. He got to have a come back, let me have a come back. Let me be my own person, let me have another story” - Rachel Uchitel 📺 @NECN#RealiTeaWithDerekZ@RachelUchitel#tigerwoodspic.twitter.com/fuLsdTEmUE — Derek Zagami (@derekzagami) January 13, 2021

.@RachelUchitel’s emotional interview about the aftermath of the Tiger Woods scandal: "I made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes."More on the new "Tiger" HBO doc: https://t.co/XZCwOPeQcdpic.twitter.com/CRRB6BQaDP — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 7, 2021

"He got to win a bunch of things, he got to have a comeback. Let me have a comeback.

"Let me be my own person, let me have another story. I spent 10 years having a lot of the media be very snarky in the way that they write about me, the public be very angry in the way they speak about me and the way that they perceive me, and I have felt like they have wanted an apology from me.

"I clearly haven't wanted to cause any anger in those people because that is not who I am and that is not a position that I want to put anybody in.

"They are putting a lot of their personal anger on me for their own personal issues."

Uchitel appeared to suggest that Nordegren should be the sole recipient of her sorrow. "It's on my shoulders and that's been really hard for me to take when my personal story has been with two other people," she said.

"Those are the only people that you know my apology goes to. Or one person, really."

Uchitel told Extra that she hoped the documentary would help her step out of the shadow of "shame".

"I have spent all these years letting people think what they want to think and say what they want to say," she added. "I needed to take the shackles off and be able to tell my story for me.

"I don't like to be branded as a mistress. I don't like to be branded as a homewrecker - that's not who I am.

"I made one wrong turn 10 years ago. I didn't throw somebody down the stairs. I didn't kill someone. I made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes."

Earlier this week, Uchitel denied having an affair with her new boyfriend, Ed Batts, and explained that he had "been separated" from his wife before they began their relationship.

Batts's estranged wife, Robyn, claimed to the Daily Mail that her husband had left her and their children shortly after meeting Rachel online in November, alleging that he closed their shared bank account and even had his Porsche shipped to Florida to be with her.

“It’s sad that the media has yet again taken a story out of context and are trying to paint me as a mistress when that is not the case," Uchitel told Page Six, adding that Robyn's story was an attempt to “publicly humiliate” Batt.