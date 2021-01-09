Chelsea ‘keen on Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano’ as club looks to strengthen again after spending spree – reports

Chelsea are ready to enter the race for sought-after young RB Leipzig central defender Dayot Upamecano during the summer, according to records.

French international Upamecano, 22, has a release clause of around £40 million ($55 million) which will be activated at the end of the season, and Chelsea would be among the potential suitors, the Daily Mail reports.

Chelsea brought in centre-half Thiago Silva, 36, for free last summer after the Brazilian veteran left Paris Saint-Germain and also paid Leicester City £45 million for England full-back Ben Chilwell as the Blues shored up their backline.

That was part of a summer spending spree from owner Roman Abramovich which exceed £200 million, but while the Blues topped the Premier League table at the start of December they have since slumped to ninth following a run of just one win in six games.

Also on rt.com Granovskaia relations & absent fans: The reasons to suggest why Chelsea owner Abramovich WILL NOT wield axe with Lampard

Manager Frank Lampard has established Silva and Kurt Zouma as his preferred central defensive pairing this season, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen remaining on the fringes and youngster Fikayo Tomori also seeing limited game time.

With that trio’s futures at Stamford Bridge uncertain, and with Silva currently on a one-year deal, Chelsea could look to dip into the transfer market again for a long-term central defensive stalwart, with the athletic Upamecano appearing to represent good value given his price tag and rave reviews for performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Should Chelsea move in for Upamecano, they would likely face stiff competition from fellow Premier League giants and clubs on the continent.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been linked to the young star, as have Spanish titans Real Madrid and Barcelona.