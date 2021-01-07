 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This is on you, Mr President’: Angry wrestling legend Mick Foley blasts ‘son of a b*tch’ Trump in plea to WWE boss Vince McMahon

7 Jan, 2021 11:16
WWE legend Mick Foley (right) has called out Vince McMahon (left) over Donald Trump after riots at the US Capitol © Brendan McDermid / Reuters | © Twitter / RealMickFoley
Donald Trump is to blame for violence inflicted on police during the shocking protests at the US Capitol and should be dumped from the WWE hall of fame, wrestling legend Mick Foley has urged in a series of political tweets.

American veteran Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year that CEO Vince McMahon honored Trump, who has since hosted his fellow billionaire businessman at the White House.

Four people died in chaotic scenes at the US Congress on Wednesday, when pro-Trump protestors mobbed Washington to protest against the presidential election result in a demonstration that was encouraged by the outgoing head of state.

"Hey, Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a b*tch out of our Hall of Fame?" asked a clearly furious Foley, telling the government to invoke the 25th Amendment that would temporarily oust Trump on the basis of the defeated Republican being unable to perform his role.

McMahon seems unlikely to denounce or punish Trump given that the sports mogul took part in an event, dubbed The Battle of the Billionaires, in 2007 in which he allowed Trump to tackle him to the ground and shave his head.

The former wrestler also gave millions to Trump’s 2016 campaign and his now-defunct foundation, according to Politico.

Foley also likened senate leader Mitch McConnell and vice-president Mike Pence's resistance to Trump's direction to challenge the election result to a classic wrestling match between Sgt. Slaughter and The Iron Sheikh in 1984.

"I went back to December 13 on President Trump's Twitter timeline," said the 55-year-old, looking ahead to Joe Biden's imminent inauguration on the day that Trump was sanctioned by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for spreading misinformation.

"I did not see a SINGLE hint of compassion for the families of the 50,000 Americans who have died from Covid since that day.

"The President seems incapable of compassion. January 20th can't come soon enough."

Foley went on to retweet a message by Steve Schmidt, the Republican aide who has worked on campaigns for the likes of former president George W Bush, describing the riots as a "profound national humiliation" that had turned the US into a "banana republic".

He also echoed a statement from broadcaster Peter Rosenborg saying: "If these were Black Lives Matter protestors, we would be witnessing a bloodbath. Racist white supremacy privilege at its finest today."

Earlier in the week, Foley had offered a message to his fans on the other side of the Atlantic as they entered lockdown for a third time during the pandemic.

"Thinking of all of you under lockdown in the UK," he announced. "Wishing you the very best during a difficult time."

