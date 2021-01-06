‘Classic trap’: NFL star hits back after ex-fiancee who used to strip at Mayweather club accuses him of ‘wishing her miscarriage’

Denver Broncos star Von Miller has been accused of "wishing death" on ex-lover Megan Denise alongside a series of screenshots of alleged texts leaked by the former stripper, who shared a scan which she said was of their baby.

Instagram model Denise savaged Miller in a series of seething social media posts, sharing a scan that appeared to show she is carrying the linebacker's child and claiming that he had been against the pregnancy.

Denise and Miller seem to have brought an abrupt and acrimonious end to their 18-month engagement, which the former performer at boxing great Floyd Mayweather’s Girl Collection strip club symbolized by having the NFL player's name tattooed on her chest.

In shots of messages she said she had exchanged with Miller, Denise alleged that he had told her he was "so disappointed" in himself, had made "the biggest mistake of his life" and was "honestly praying for a miscarriage".

If you need more Broncos news, @VonMiller got Megan Denise preggo and wished for her to have a miscarriage. pic.twitter.com/i1eXGPtUAP — Mel (@boomshockeylaka) January 5, 2021

"Since you all want to know, here’s your MVP," the model and actress wrote over the shots on Instagram Stories, speaking to her following of more than 1.1 millon.

“My heart goes out to any woman or man who is or has ever dealt with mental, physical or verbal abuse. Praying death on me and mine was enough. Protecting me and mine all 2021.”

2015 Super Bowl MVP Miller hit back by laughing and calling the outburst "fake news".

In a swiftly-deleted Instagram response, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection retaliated: "The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic trap.”

31-year-old Denise added a photo of the scan, which was dated January 4, and wrote "just us" alongside a heart.

She also published a screenshot of a string of texts that appeared to show Miller calling her a "lying b*tch", adding: "Tired of protecting you. This is who you are. Cut it out, kid."