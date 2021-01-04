Drink-driving arrests made after Premier League ace Mousset's $400,000 Lamborghini is wrecked in midnight crash with parked cars

Premier League star Lys Mousset's Lamborghini has been pictured wrecked on the road after police were called to a post-midnight smash in the city where he plays, resulting in two men in their 20s being arrested at the scene.

Shocking pictures of the car emerged on social media before police confirmed that the collision had taken place on a road in Sheffield, with the pair detained under suspicion of drink-driving.

Both men were later released, and South Yorkshire Police did not confirm whether there had been any injuries.

In a statement released hours later, Mousset's club, bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, said they were "aware of images" and "making internal enquiries" after the club reporter for local newspaper the Sheffield Star shared them.

The police statement said: “Police were called at around 12.10am this morning following reports of a collision on Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield.

“It is reported that an orange Lamborghini was involved in a collision with a number of parked cars.

“Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Mousset joined the club for more than $13 million from Bournemouth last summer and is thought to earn around $34,000 a week.

The 24-year-old is yet to score this season and was replaced in the second half as United lost at Crystal Palace on Saturday - their 15th defeat of their 17 league matches in a nightmare season so far.

Former France youth international Mousset was out injured for the best part of three months earlier this season but has started each of United's last two matches, neither of which they have scored in.