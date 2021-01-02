Work out like Khabib: UFC champ to expand business empire ‘with chain of gyms in Russia and plans for London & Middle East’

Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will develop his rapidly expanding business portfolio with a chain of gyms in Russia and plans for even further afield, according to reports in Russia.

Khabib has already spoken of his business ambitions for his native Dagestan, where he has agricultural interests, and last year completed his takeover of MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship, renaming it Eagle Fighting Championship to include his famous fighting moniker.

In addition, the undefeated Dagestani star has his own mobile network operator, Eagle Mobile, and boasts an array of lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of Reebok.

The next step in Khabib’s business empire will be opening a network of fitness centers in Russia named Khabib Gym, according to Russian media, with plans to expand to London and also the Middle East.

The UFC star will also reportedly open a sports school in honor of his later father and trainer, Abdulmanap, who died in July of last year following complications from a Coronavirus infection.

Khabib’s company, Sildi, is said to have already filed the relevant documents with the Russian business authorities.

It is another step for the 32-year-old towards developing his burgeoning business empire following his retirement from the octagon after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi in October.

Talk has since turned to whether Khabib can be tempted out of retirement for a shot at the 30-0 mark, and the Russian grappling phenom is set to meet UFC boss Dana White on the sidelines of the promotion’s three-card run at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi later in January.

White has signaled he will use all his powers of persuasion to induce Khabib to return to the octagon, although the fighter himself has thus far been steadfast in his commitment to call time on his career, saying he plans to speak to White about business interests.

Khabib has, however, accepted that White will attempt to use financial means to draw him back into the cage, saying back in December: “Imagine if someone offers you $100 million – that’s already a problem.”

Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said this week that the only fight that could realistically cause the Russian to reconsider his retirement would be a showdown with Canadian former two-weight UFC king Georges St-Pierre.