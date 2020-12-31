Par excellence: Paulina Gretzky poses with golf club in chesty display as partner Dustin Johnson ends 2020 as world no. 1

Paulina Gretzky and golf star fiance Dustin Johnson enjoyed a successful 2020 as Johnson won the US Masters and returned to world no. 1 status – and the pair looked ready to ring in the New Year in a chirpy TikTok video.

Johnson, 36, picked up a second Major when he won the Masters in November with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par – and stunning beau Gretzky was on the sidelines offering support at every step of the way.

American star Johnson finished the year back in top spot in the golf rankings, having won four titles and claiming three runner-up spots in a scintillating run of form which has pushed his career earnings over the $70 million mark.

Johnson and Gretzky – the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky – celebrated his Masters triumph with a tropical trip to the Bahamas, where the model marked turning 32 with a sexy snap with the sea as the backdrop.

Gretzky – who has two children with Johnson – has now followed that with a display to delight her followers on TikTok and Instagram.

In the clip, the blonde-haired beauty poses to the tune of ‘Dilemma’ by rapper Nelly, leaning forward and back with holding a golf club as Dustin pops up on screen.

Gretzky similarly wowed fans with her appearance at the Masters at Augusta, catching the eye with an assortment of outfits including a low-cut grey top and green Adidas number which matched the color of the famous jacket her partner donned on winning the prestigious tournament.

Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged since 2013, but have yet to tie the knot, reportedly citing busy schedules which have prevented them from planning their big day.

"It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit," Johnson has said previously, joking that the bill for the celebrations would be picked up by Gretzky's hockey icon father.