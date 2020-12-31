Champion versus champion: Israel Adesanya to move up to challenge light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259

Technical excellence will take on "Legendary Polish Power" on March 6 when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya steps up to 205 pounds to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.

Blachowicz was one of only two new UFC champions to be crowned in 2020, with his finish of Dominick Reyes seeing the big Pole capture the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253 in September.

Following his win, rumors started to circulate linking Blachowicz with a champion-versus-champion clash with undefeated middleweight king Adesanya, who expressed an interest in moving up to become a two-division ruler.

Now, according to UFC president Dana White, that match is agreed, and the pair will meet in March in a huge title fight for the 205-pound world championship.

Adesanya fought twice in 2020, with his first outing proving to be a lackluster affair with Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero as "The Last Stylebender" prevailed on the scorecards after a bout lacking in explosive action.

But if the fight with Romero was a dud, Adesanya's performance against musclebound Brazilian contender Paulo Costa was a technical masterclass. Adesanya picked apart Costa with consummate ease before finishing him via second-round TKO to improve his perfect professional record to 20-0.

Now he's set to move up to challenge Blachowicz, who has been consistently underrated through his UFC career.

The former KSW champion suffered a poor run of results earlier in his UFC career, but has since gone on a red-hot streak of form that has seen him knockout former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, Corey Anderson and Reyes, as well as outpoint Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, to establish himself as the top dog at 205 pounds.

Adesanya plans to change all that, and the style clash between the technical striking ace and the thunderous power puncher will make for fascinating viewing when the pair clash inside the octagon in March.