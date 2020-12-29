 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘So 2020 it’s perfect’: More misery for football fans as match beats Covid chaos in UK but plays 80s crooner Phil Collins (VIDEO)

29 Dec, 2020 18:29
The voice of Genesis singer Phil Collins rang out for fans watching Stevenage play Cambridge in League Two © Lucas Jackson / Reuters | © John Sibley / Reuters
Football fans attempting to watch a match in England that survived the round of postponements caused by Covid-19 have been left baffled by a bizarre streaming blunder, causing an aptly-named hit by Genesis to play in their homes.

Supporters hoping for some cheer amid the festive gloom of spiraling infection rates across the UK were left frustrated when streaming service iFollow, which charges £10 a pop to watch individual matches, abruptly lost its commentary on a game between Stevenage and Cambridge.

In the absence of expert analysis, the sound switched to a local radio station which happened to be playing bombastic tune "Turn it on Again", a number eight hit for pop act Genesis in 1980.

As well as understandable anger towards the much-maligned broadcasting service, supporters rushed to make jokes about the band and main man Phil Collins - the chart-topping singer and drummer whose music tends to divide opinions.

"Hey iFollow," wrote one, sharing the farcical scenes from their front room and pleading for the local Cambridgeshire sport commentators to be returned to their speakers against the backdrop of the empty Lamex Stadium.

"Don’t give me Phil Collins off some dodgy radio show, for f*ck's sake. £10 you owe me."

When the official Twitter account of League Two relegation battlers Stevenage apologized to fans and told them to "enjoy Phil Collins", one respondent grumpily made the distinction from the songwriter's lengthy solo career by hitting back: "Pathetic service - and it was Genesis."

The fourth-tier showdown survived after at least nine other matches across Tuesday's league program were called off as a result of Covid outbreaks.

The disruption came a day after Manchester City's trip to Everton was called off as a result of the Premier League title contenders suffering a slew of positive tests.

Devotees of bottom side Stevenage might have been in a more forgiving mood at half-time, as their side took a much-needed 1-0 lead that put them on course to climb off the foot of the table.

