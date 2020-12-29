‘So 2020 it’s perfect’: More misery for football fans as match beats Covid chaos in UK but plays 80s crooner Phil Collins (VIDEO)

Football fans attempting to watch a match in England that survived the round of postponements caused by Covid-19 have been left baffled by a bizarre streaming blunder, causing an aptly-named hit by Genesis to play in their homes.

Supporters hoping for some cheer amid the festive gloom of spiraling infection rates across the UK were left frustrated when streaming service iFollow, which charges £10 a pop to watch individual matches, abruptly lost its commentary on a game between Stevenage and Cambridge.

In the absence of expert analysis, the sound switched to a local radio station which happened to be playing bombastic tune "Turn it on Again", a number eight hit for pop act Genesis in 1980.

As well as understandable anger towards the much-maligned broadcasting service, supporters rushed to make jokes about the band and main man Phil Collins - the chart-topping singer and drummer whose music tends to divide opinions.

Phil Collins making a cameo at the Lamex here offering us a pristine vocal performance, rather than any form of commentary pic.twitter.com/XsXbvPwIed — َ (@k_macca5) December 29, 2020

3CR playing some Phil Collins over the commentary is so quintessentially 2020 it’s perfect — Connor O’Reilly (Quédate en 🏡) 🇨🇱 (@cknnr) December 29, 2020

Someone needs to turn it off and Turn It On Again... 😉 — James Vertigan (@jamesvertigan) December 29, 2020

"Hey iFollow," wrote one, sharing the farcical scenes from their front room and pleading for the local Cambridgeshire sport commentators to be returned to their speakers against the backdrop of the empty Lamex Stadium.

"Don’t give me Phil Collins off some dodgy radio show, for f*ck's sake. £10 you owe me."

When the official Twitter account of League Two relegation battlers Stevenage apologized to fans and told them to "enjoy Phil Collins", one respondent grumpily made the distinction from the songwriter's lengthy solo career by hitting back: "Pathetic service - and it was Genesis."

Hey @ifollow if you can’t give me @BBCCambsSport comms, don’t give me Phil Collins off some dodgy radio show FFS! £10 you owe me!! @CambridgeUtdFC#cufcpic.twitter.com/zFPGxlOKzX — Tom Bowran (@tombowran) December 29, 2020

11' - We are aware of the issues with the commentary and trying resolve ASAP.Enjoy Phil Collins for now. 🦍🔴⚪ 0-0 🟠⚫Watch LIVE 📺👉 https://t.co/7krMIzwcHT — Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) December 29, 2020

Pathetic service and it was Genesis — Van 0’Rama (@Old_Borostard) December 29, 2020

The fourth-tier showdown survived after at least nine other matches across Tuesday's league program were called off as a result of Covid outbreaks.

The disruption came a day after Manchester City's trip to Everton was called off as a result of the Premier League title contenders suffering a slew of positive tests.

Devotees of bottom side Stevenage might have been in a more forgiving mood at half-time, as their side took a much-needed 1-0 lead that put them on course to climb off the foot of the table.