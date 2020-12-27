 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Tributes pour in for ‘gentle giant’ pro wrestler Brodie Lee following his death at the age of 41

27 Dec, 2020 10:28
Get short URL
‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Tributes pour in for ‘gentle giant’ pro wrestler Brodie Lee following his death at the age of 41
Wrestling hero Jon Huber - better known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper - has died © Instagram / mandahuber
The professional wrestling community is in mourning following the death of Jon Huber - better known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper - who passed away following a "non-Covid related lung issue" at the age of 41, his family have said.

The former WWE star, who had been performing for upstart league All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) since March, succumbed to the undisclosed lung issue at the Mayo Clinic in Florida on December 26, around two months after he had taken a leave of absence from the promotion due to the medical issue.

Huber was best known for his seven-year stint as an active member of the WWE roster. His character, in this case Luke Harper, aligned with another rising star of the industry, Bray Wyatt, for one of the more critically praised storylines in recent WWE history, in which Huber was a central part of the sinister 'Wyatt Family'.

His latest character, Brodie Lee, was introduced as the leader of a group called 'The Dark Order'. In August, he became the company's second-ever TNT champion when he defeated Cody. The final match of his career would also come against Cody on October 7. 

But in contrast to his on-screen persona, Huber was known to be one of the wrestling industry's most beloved characters - as evidenced by the floods of tributes which have poured in in the hours since his death was announced.

"My best friend died today," wrote his wife of 12 years, Amanda Huber, on Instagram.

"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.

"No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."

This sentiment was echoed by swathes of figures within the pro wrestling community, almost all of them noting Huber's reputation as one of wrestling's good guys.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken," the company said in a statement.

"In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr Brodie Lee."

Also on rt.com On the ropes: Wrestling fans express fury as WWE brutally AXES stars including Kurt Angle – despite having '$500m cash reserves'

Several other major figures within pro wrestling have also reacted to the news. "I don't have the words," Randy Orton wrote on Twitter. "May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible."

"Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween," wrote wrestling legend Mick Foley.

"He was a great worker and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling."

Huber is survived by his wife and their two young sons.

Also on rt.com 'What a tragedy': WWE stars SHOCKED as Mexican wrestler DIES in ring at 26 after collapsing in front of horrified opponent (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies