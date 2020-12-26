 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Absolutely gut-wrenching’: Freshman of the Year football prodigy dies aged 19 after reported ‘accidental home shooting’ in the US

26 Dec, 2020 18:09
Utah Utes back star Ty Jordan has reportedly died at the age of 19 in an apparent accidental shooting © Twitter / _ylfotyt | © Jeffrey Swinger / USA Today Sports via Reuters
American football fans and bosses have paid tributes to one of the brightest young stars in the game after a reported accidental shooting at his home in Texas, with emergency services unable to save the teenager in hospital.

Ty Jordan was a standout player for Utah Utes during his first season in college football, ranking fourth overall in rushing yards per game and third in rushing touchdowns on his way to winning a hat-trick of player of the week honors.

The 19-year-old was accidentally shot in a Dallas suburb according to widespread accounts in the US, having been transported to hospital after police officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound. 

In a tribute tweet alongside his number, 22, the Utes said: "Rest in peace. Forever in our hearts. We love you, Ty."

As words of consolation flooded in, NBA star Donovan Mitchell, who is a key player for Utah Jazz, described the news as "so wild".

"I didn’t know him but I did know he had an amazing season as a freshman," responded a clearly shaken Mitchell, adding his prayers to his shocked message.

"[He] was going to be an amazing talent. Rest in peace, Ty Jordan. This is crazy."

Speaking after the Utes beat Oregon State, head coach Kyle Whittingham described Jordan as "our number one back".

"He's starting to separate himself even more," gushed Whittingham. "He's been our top guy and now he's getting more and more separation.

"Now he has some confidence as well. One thing we need to do more is throw him the ball."

