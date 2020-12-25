‘If I see him, something will happen’: Khamzat Chimaev jokes UFC will need to ‘hide’ Conor McGregor from him on Fight Island

Khamzat Chimaev has hinted that the UFC should ensure he does not cross paths with notorious Irishman Conor McGregor when the pair headline events within a few days of each other on Fight Island next month.

The Russian-born Chimaev and Dubliner McGregor will both be in Abu Dhabi in January as the UFC returns to its second home for a three-card run to kick off the new year.

Chimaev takes on Britain’s Leon Edwards at Fight Night 185 on January 20, in a what is being touted as a clash between welterweight title contenders, while three days later McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in their lightweight headliner at UFC 257.

Chimaev has previously told RT Sport that he disapproves of some of McGregor’s antics, not least his Dublin pub attack on a senior man in April of 2019.

Chechen-born Chimaev said he would “kill” the Irishman if he ever stooped so low as to hit his father.

The pair have also traded barbs online, and ‘Borz’ has now joked that the UFC would be wise to keep him and McGregor at a distance during their time on Fight Island.

“If I see him on Fight Island, something will definitely happen. The UFC needs to hide him,” Chimaev said with a smile during an Instagram Live chat with Russian MMA journalist Igor Lazorin.

Chimaev also revealed he had penned a new contract with the UFC after an explosive 2020 in which he won his first three fights with the promotion in the space of just 66 days.

“There are already different numbers there,” said the unbeaten 26-year-old as he prepares for his showdown with Edwards, which was rearranged from December after the Brit tested positive for Covid-19.

Edwards, 29, is on an eight-fight unbeaten run in the UFC, but hasn’t fought since July of 2019, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision.

Chimaev, who trains out of the AllStars gym in Stockholm, is 9-0 in professional MMA but will face a big step up in competition against Edwards.