'Sums up 2020': Football fans react as Jesus tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day

After it was announced on Christmas Day that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus had tested positive for Covid-19, the internet exploded with reactions joking that it was the logical ending to a year paralyzed by the virus.

Jesus was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 along with teammate and Kyle Walker, who will both be obliged to isolate in accordance with Premier League guidance and will miss the game against Newcastle on Boxing Day and most likely the clash with Everton two days later and the meeting with Chelsea on January 3.

The news caused social media users to lament that Jesus getting Covid-19 on Christmas Day pretty much summarized the year-long crisis which has affected the world.

“Jesus testing positive for Covid on Christmas day sums up 2020 really,” one user wrote.

“What a day for Jesus!!” another person commented.

“Jesus gets COVID on Xmas Day? Can't make it up,” one more tweet read.

“Quite a day for Jesus today,” a fan added.

The Covid-19 crisis, which has claimed almost two million lives globally, has drastically affected all countries, forcing local governments to impose strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease.

Major sporting competitions, including UEFA Euro-2020 and the Tokyo Olympics, have been postponed due to the virus, which badly impacted all spheres of life.

Europe’s best football leagues were also forced to put their competitions on hold, creating a two-month gap in their calendars.