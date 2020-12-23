Houston Rockets star James Harden ‘being investigated over maskless strip club video’ in potential Covid protocol breach

Houston Rockets star James Harden is reportedly being investigated by his team and the NBA over a video purportedly showing him partying at a strip club in a potential breach of the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

Footage circulating on social media reportedly shows the 31-year-old – who is at the center of speculation over whether he will remain with the Rockets – partying maskless at a Houston strip club this week.

According to ESPN, the NBA and the Rockets are trying to verify whether the footage is recent, and what that would mean for Harden’s participation in the Rockets’ season opener on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

From the NBA health and safety protocols: Failure or refusal to comply with the protocols may subject players and team staff to disciplinary action by the NBA or his or her team which may include a warning, fine, and/or suspension. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

Under the NBA’s Covid protocols, players are banned from going to bars and clubs or participating in social gatherings of more than 15 people.

Harden requested to be traded by the Rockets ahead of the season, with fans now ripping into the star over his behavior and suggesting that ‘the Beard’ was deliberately attempting to diminish his value and force a move.

James Harden is enjoying the hell out of forcing a trade https://t.co/JO5wq4yoqR — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 23, 2020

he wants to be traded but is ruining his trade value along the way — Vikram Bakshi (@VikramYYC) December 23, 2020

Other fans said it was a distinctly bad look that Harden was flaunting his cash at a strip club in the middle of a pandemic.

The Rockets cut Gerald Green on a minimum deal because they don't have wiggle room under a hard cap and the guy making $40+ million is flaunting it at strip clubs in the middle of a pandemic. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 23, 2020

Crazy how Harden is ruining his Houston legacy over all this. He is going from one of Houston’s most loved athletes of all time to probably one of most hated because of his lack of professionalism — Mr. Wiltz (@CeeDiddy__) December 23, 2020

Harden reportedly already had coronavirus during the summer, although anyone who has recovered is still required to follow the league’s safety protocols fully.

The eight-time NBA All-Star and 2018 MVP joined the Rockets in 2012 from the Oklahoma City Thunder, becoming one of the best-known and most popular faces in the sport.