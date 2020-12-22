‘He could convince people’: LeBron urged to publicly take Covid-19 vaccine – but skeptics warn NBA icon not to follow Biden’s lead

In an extraordinary interview on live TV, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called on basketball great LeBron James to publicly take a Covid-19 jab – leading to a row between those who agree with the idea and vaccine skeptics.

Speaking after President-elect Joe Biden was filmed taking the Pfizer vaccine, Adams - known as the "nation's doctor" - insisted that Los Angeles Lakers legend James could accelerate the end of the pandemic by making a public example of himself taking the newly-delivered treatment for the disease.

Adams also said that James should encourage his millions of devout fans to "save a life this holiday season" by visiting a website to give plasma as part of an initiative to support scientific investigations into the virus.

"I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks," Adams said on KTLA, speaking after figures showed that more than half of the US population would volunatarily take the vaccine.

Why Lebron?? Are the elected officials not influential enough?? The Vice President and Congress members have already been vaccinated on live TV. People who want to get vaccinated will and those who don’t won’t. — Byronica Pickney (@Byronica) December 22, 2020

So we have to prioritize this clown taking the vaccine? Seriously? Is he some type of world leader or essential person? No he’s an athlete that doesn’t not mean priority — Wolverine (@sluggo080976) December 21, 2020

He’s got a damn cheek calling him out in public. He should be talking to him in private. James is not a public servant or public official. Talk to Tom Brady or some such like that. — Committed Round-ish Earther (@RayWaterman) December 22, 2020

"I want to know when you’re going to take the shot. Not the basketball shot, but the Covid shot.

"I did it because I know it’s safe, and we want to make sure people understand this is how we end the pandemic.”

Critics on social media pointed out that the vaccine has only been developed this year, with many claiming it was unsafe despite the US Food and Drug Administration authorizing its immediate use in strained hospitals across the country.

It’s not about responsibility. It’s because LeBron is influential and he could convince some people who are tentative about the vaccine to actually get it. When a lot of high profile people get the vaccine, it helps. — KatieSimmons_17 (@KatieSimmons_17) December 21, 2020

Lebron when he see this pic.twitter.com/UdNhhmqm3L — ☁CJ☁️ (@IDGAF_WBU) December 21, 2020

Others argued over whether high-profile sporting figures such as LeBron should be expected to assume public responsibilities, revisited rows over the ethics of the production of sportswear endorsed by James and even repeated baseless conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

"It’s not about responsibility," said a supporter of Adams. "It’s because LeBron is influential and he could convince some people who are tentative about the vaccine to actually get it. When a lot of high-profile people get the vaccine, it helps."

This MF needs to sit down. Why doesn’t he ask the orange man to take it? He is the Commander in Chief if he had lead by example we wouldn’t be in this mess. Jan 20th can’t get here soon enough. #BlackTwitter — Shang J (@ShangJ1) December 21, 2020

LeBron James gonna be the first athlete to publicly take the vaccine — FACTUAL OPINIONS OF DRED (@FACTUALOPINION0) December 20, 2020

The example I see is sell a shoe made by sweatshop workers for so much money his actual fans can’t afford it — chris (@chrisNYY15) December 21, 2020

Biden, who won the election last month, took the vaccine in Delaware and gave the outgoing Trump administration some credit for its arrival.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," he explained. "There's nothing to worry about."

Adams emphatically agreed. "That's how we promote confidence," he said.

"We want people to lead by example. Take the shot, LeBron. Take the shot."