 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Stunning name’: Wedding announcement backfires on golf legend Nicklaus as he reveals name of new relative is slang term for penis

15 Dec, 2020 18:22
Get short URL
‘Stunning name’: Wedding announcement backfires on golf legend Nicklaus as he reveals name of new relative is slang term for penis
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus (right) has congratulated Todger Strunk on Twitter © LinkedIn | © Aaron Doster / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Jack Nicklaus has been inundated with unexpected attention again on social media after revealing that his granddaughter has married a man with an unusual name - sending readers into hysterics after he congratulated Todger Strunk.

Investment boss Strunk married into Nicklaus's family in a ceremony attended by the seven-time Masters champion, and the proud grandfather-in-law shared photos from the happy occasion with his Twitter following of almost half a million alongside a congratulatory message.

While some supporters innocently chimed in to wish the happy couple and Nicklaus well, others could not resist pointing out that "strunk" is a word sometimes used in relation to marijuana and the word "todger" has rude associations in countries including England, where it is coloquially used to refer to a penis.

"Stunning name," wryly replied English professional Eddie Pepperell, looking at the photos of suited Strunk and his dolled-up bride clutching champagne and posing with dogs on a lawn on their special day.

The official account of airline Ryanair, which is often targeted by travelers unhappy with being charged to make alterations to their bookings, retorted: "Todger Strunk? We'd actually allow a full name change for free, in this circumstance."

A fan joked: "At least they're Americans and dont know any better. Imagine if the priest was English and had to struggle to keep a straight face throughout proceedings."

TV producer Michael Schur, who has worked on hit series including the US version of The Office, shared the post.

"Some of my past co-workers have accused me of creating names for TV characters that are 'too silly' or 'not realistic'," he added. "I await their apologies."

Pranksters cruelly set up a parody Twitter account in Strunk's name, setting his bio as "married, love golf, can’t wait to die".

Evidently oblivious to the risk of ridicule, Nicklaus told the public: "My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s second-oldest child – got married over the weekend to Todger Strunk.

"What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple. They looked like they were made for each other. Barbara  [Nicklaus's wife] and I wish them happiness and love for an eternity."

The post is not the first time in recent months that a Twitter announcement has had unintended consequences for Nicklaus, who divided fans by backing US president Donald Trump in October ahead of his unsuccessful re-election bid.

"You might not like the way our president says or tweets some things," Nicklaus surprisingly declared days before the US presidential election.

"Trust me, I have told him that, but I have tried to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish.

"If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J Trump for another four years.

"I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him."

After hitting the ceremonial first shot at this year's Masters, the 80-year-old was asked what advice he would give his billionaire friend about accepting defeat gracefully.

“I think I’ve said enough about that," Nicklaus responded.

"I don’t think this is the place for politics."

Also on rt.com Golf legend Nicklaus says 'Covid deaths aren't correct number' as he doubles down on Trump support

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies