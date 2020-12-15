‘Stunning name’: Wedding announcement backfires on golf legend Nicklaus as he reveals name of new relative is slang term for penis

Jack Nicklaus has been inundated with unexpected attention again on social media after revealing that his granddaughter has married a man with an unusual name - sending readers into hysterics after he congratulated Todger Strunk.

Investment boss Strunk married into Nicklaus's family in a ceremony attended by the seven-time Masters champion, and the proud grandfather-in-law shared photos from the happy occasion with his Twitter following of almost half a million alongside a congratulatory message.

While some supporters innocently chimed in to wish the happy couple and Nicklaus well, others could not resist pointing out that "strunk" is a word sometimes used in relation to marijuana and the word "todger" has rude associations in countries including England, where it is coloquially used to refer to a penis.

"Stunning name," wryly replied English professional Eddie Pepperell, looking at the photos of suited Strunk and his dolled-up bride clutching champagne and posing with dogs on a lawn on their special day.

My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s 2nd-oldest child – just married Todger Strunk. What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple! They look like they were made for each other. Barbara and I wish them happiness and love for an eternity! @CNStrunkpic.twitter.com/lfiVBuPheu — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) December 14, 2020

Stunning name. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) December 15, 2020

"Do you take this Todger, to have and to hold?" — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) December 15, 2020

The official account of airline Ryanair, which is often targeted by travelers unhappy with being charged to make alterations to their bookings, retorted: "Todger Strunk? We'd actually allow a full name change for free, in this circumstance."

A fan joked: "At least they're Americans and dont know any better. Imagine if the priest was English and had to struggle to keep a straight face throughout proceedings."

TV producer Michael Schur, who has worked on hit series including the US version of The Office, shared the post.

Some of my past co-workers, like @mindykaling, @sierraornelas, @djgoor, and many others, have accused me of creating names for TV characters that are "too silly" or "not realistic." I await their apologies. pic.twitter.com/6p1xRTqHaX — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 15, 2020

Saw Todger Strunk trending tonight so I figured I’d drop some wisdom on the TL: the name literally means stoned, drunk penis. Nicklaus’s granddaughter is a lucky gal, I guess? pic.twitter.com/j3zxgkVfu6 — Ben Pattavina (@BenPattavina) December 15, 2020

Todger Strunk? we'd actually allow a full name change for free in this circumstance https://t.co/xFkZtOQWYB — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 15, 2020

"Some of my past co-workers have accused me of creating names for TV characters that are 'too silly' or 'not realistic'," he added. "I await their apologies."

Pranksters cruelly set up a parody Twitter account in Strunk's name, setting his bio as "married, love golf, can’t wait to die".

Evidently oblivious to the risk of ridicule, Nicklaus told the public: "My oldest granddaughter Christie Nicklaus – my son Jack’s second-oldest child – got married over the weekend to Todger Strunk.

Todger Strunk... what is that? Dutch? pic.twitter.com/u31eaxPn1K — Buddy Love (@settinfruitypix) December 15, 2020

Todger, me old mate, you must NEVER go to England. — Tim Hicks 🇨🇦 (@TimInBC) December 15, 2020

congrats todger pic.twitter.com/i0NlPtwpPI — putting the pal in palestinian (@jennineak) December 15, 2020

"What a beautiful wedding and an even more beautiful couple. They looked like they were made for each other. Barbara [Nicklaus's wife] and I wish them happiness and love for an eternity."

The post is not the first time in recent months that a Twitter announcement has had unintended consequences for Nicklaus, who divided fans by backing US president Donald Trump in October ahead of his unsuccessful re-election bid.

"You might not like the way our president says or tweets some things," Nicklaus surprisingly declared days before the US presidential election.

Hung like a horse, that Todger! — Mark Berg (@shirerabbit31) December 15, 2020

“In sickness and in health” — SPJ Hughes (@spjhughesBBC) December 15, 2020

"Stiffness" surely — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) December 15, 2020

"Trust me, I have told him that, but I have tried to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish.

"If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J Trump for another four years.

"I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him."

If someone has the ‘shop skills to replace Shabadoo’s face, more power to ya pic.twitter.com/oYUHmq2WDl — Michael J Anderson (@CItizenKang42) December 15, 2020

I’m finally famous! — Todger Strunk (@StrunkTodger) December 15, 2020

After hitting the ceremonial first shot at this year's Masters, the 80-year-old was asked what advice he would give his billionaire friend about accepting defeat gracefully.

“I think I’ve said enough about that," Nicklaus responded.

"I don’t think this is the place for politics."