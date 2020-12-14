Christmas comes early for Cristiano! Georgina Rodriguez gets in festive mood as she poses in lingerie in front of tree (PHOTOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has already embraced the holiday spirit, posing in red lingerie next to a Christmas tree to give her Portuguese football star partner an early festive cracker.

The 26-year-old model shared her photos on Instagram, triggering words of praise and admiration from her followers, including Ronaldo, who wrote “Mamamia” under her photo.

READ MORE: 'How FAST they grow': Ronaldo's lover congratulates Messi's wife as she posts photos of son in Barcelona football kit on Instagram

“Loving yourself is the start of an eternal love story,” Rodriguez captioned her Christmas photos.

Ronaldo’s long-time partner was seen lying on a white sofa, wearing tight-fitting lingerie and slippers. The brunette posed next to a Christmas tree decorated in white and gold.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend have definitely embraced the festive holiday spirit, with the Portuguese star delighting his fans with the latest Serie A victory against Genoa on Sunday.

The Juventus forward scored twice from the penalty spot, helping his side secure a 3-1 win against Genoa.

Ronaldo has been with Rodriguez since 2016, after breaking up with long-time partner, Russian model Irina Shayk.

The couple met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working as a shop assistant.

In 2017 the Spanish-Argentine model gave birth to the couple’s daughter Alana Martina, and is also helping to raise Ronaldo’s three other children.