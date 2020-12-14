 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Global outages of Google services reported: Gmail, YouTube & others are down
'Such a gentleman': Tributes pour in as former Liverpool and France boss Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

14 Dec, 2020 10:38
'Such a gentleman': Tributes pour in as former Liverpool and France boss Gerard Houllier dies aged 73
Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passed away at 73. © Reuters
Tributes have poured in from the world of football after the news broke that former Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and France manager Gerard Houllier had died at the age of 73.

Frenchman Houllier passed away in the early hours of Monday, according to RMC Sport, and he is said to have died just days after undergoing heart surgery in Paris.  

After a player-coaching career spent mainly at French club Le Touquet, whose stadium bears his name, Houllier moved on to manage teams including Lens, PSG, and Lyon in his homeland, as well as spending a brief spell in charge of the French national team before joining English giants Liverpool for what was his most famous spell as a manager. 

During Houllier's six-year tenure, the Anfield club won the FA Cup and two Football League Cups, as well as the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup. 

The Frenchman's last managerial position was at Aston Villa between 2010 and 2011, although he left the role after suffering heart problems which caused him to miss the final month of his first season. 

After the news of his passing, figures from the world of football paid tribute to the mild-mannered former manager. 

"Such sad news that Gerard Houllier has passed away. He invited me into his home in Paris recently and was such a gentleman as we discussed his career in football. He even set up a sightseeing tour for me. What a guy. RIP," wrote sports journalist Gregg Evans. 

Gary Lineker also paid his respects to one of football's "smartest, warmest and loveliest people."  

Liverpool journalist James Pearce hailed Houllier as the man who had helped modernize the Anfield club. 

Those sentiments were echoed by Reds fans, who thanked Houllier for the memories he had left behind from his time at the club, which included an historic cup treble in the 2000/01 season. 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said he was "heartbroken" to hear that his ex-manager had passed away, praising Houllier as a "great manager and a genuinely caring man."

