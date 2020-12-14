'Such a gentleman': Tributes pour in as former Liverpool and France boss Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

Tributes have poured in from the world of football after the news broke that former Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and France manager Gerard Houllier had died at the age of 73.

Frenchman Houllier passed away in the early hours of Monday, according to RMC Sport, and he is said to have died just days after undergoing heart surgery in Paris.

After a player-coaching career spent mainly at French club Le Touquet, whose stadium bears his name, Houllier moved on to manage teams including Lens, PSG, and Lyon in his homeland, as well as spending a brief spell in charge of the French national team before joining English giants Liverpool for what was his most famous spell as a manager.

During Houllier's six-year tenure, the Anfield club won the FA Cup and two Football League Cups, as well as the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The Frenchman's last managerial position was at Aston Villa between 2010 and 2011, although he left the role after suffering heart problems which caused him to miss the final month of his first season.

He gave so much to Liverpool Football club and left memories to cherish forever. Rest in peace, Gérard Houllier. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5jpJRwAUdp — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 14, 2020

After the news of his passing, figures from the world of football paid tribute to the mild-mannered former manager.

"Such sad news that Gerard Houllier has passed away. He invited me into his home in Paris recently and was such a gentleman as we discussed his career in football. He even set up a sightseeing tour for me. What a guy. RIP," wrote sports journalist Gregg Evans.

Gary Lineker also paid his respects to one of football's "smartest, warmest and loveliest people."

Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people. #RIPGerard — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2020

Liverpool journalist James Pearce hailed Houllier as the man who had helped modernize the Anfield club.

Devastating news about Gerard Houllier. The man who modernised Liverpool Football Club and made them a genuine force again with the historic treble winning season. A lovely guy and a great coach. RIP Gerard. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 14, 2020

Those sentiments were echoed by Reds fans, who thanked Houllier for the memories he had left behind from his time at the club, which included an historic cup treble in the 2000/01 season.

Rest In Peace Gérard Houllier. The man who built the foundations for Liverpool's return to the top of the game. I was 18 in 2001, and went to both domestic finals. So many incredible memories of that treble season. #MerciGérardpic.twitter.com/lirKzrv1Q0 — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) December 14, 2020

Devastating news about Gerard Houllier. He was a brilliant manager and a brilliant man. He loved Liverpool as a club and a city and we loved him right back. He gave us pride and trophies and that is all you can ask of any manager. He rightfully sits as one of our greats. pic.twitter.com/voEObni14n — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 14, 2020

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said he was "heartbroken" to hear that his ex-manager had passed away, praising Houllier as a "great manager and a genuinely caring man."