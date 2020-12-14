'I don't need a pat on the back': Tyson Fury threatens LEGAL ACTION against BBC unless they remove him from award shortlist

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed that his lawyers have sent the BBC a letter to demand that they remove him from their annual 'Sports Personality of the Year' shortlist.

Fury was announced alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson as one of the six candidates to take home what is generally considered to be a prestigious trophy which was first awarded back in 1954.

Some of the most famous names in British sport have been recognized by the BBC for the achievements in the 66 years since it was introduced. Tennis star Andy Murray was a three-time winner in recent years, while gongs have also been handed out to the likes of David Beckham, Paul Gascoigne, Jackie Stewart, Henry Cooper and even Princess Anne.

But as esteemed as that company is, Fury says that he wants no part of it. Upon the news of the shortlist being announced earlier this month, the boxer (backed by a rather overflowing trophy cabinet) railed against the award nomination, saying that he is the "people's champion" and that he has no need for "verification". He also implored his fans to not vote for him.

The BBC, however, refused and Fury has now got his legal team on the case. Appearing on British breakfast television early Monday, the furious fighter again stated that he has no desire for awards such as this, saying that he doesn't "need a pat on the back."

'I don't need any awards from any TV stations for me to know who I am and what I've done.'@Tyson_Fury explains why he asked the BBC to remove him from the shortlist for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Award.Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswFpic.twitter.com/bdE6q7ekx5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 14, 2020

"I don't need any awards from any TV stations or organizations for me to know who I am," Fury told Good Morning Britain.

"I know who I am and I know what I've done, I don't need a pat on the back and I don't need a glass trophy. No disrespect to anyone but I see everyone clamoring to get on the list and I'm clamoring to get off it. I don't need gratification from anyone.

"I'm the peoples champion and the love of the people is worth more to me than everything and I don't need an award.

"I've asked nicely to be taken off their list and they've decided not to take me off the list so I've had my lawyer send a letter demanding they take me off the list."

However, some questions are being asked as to the giant boxer's motivation for seeking an exit strategy from the nominations. In 2015, Fury finished fourth after he captured the world heavyweight title from Wladimir Klitschko amid a pressure campaign from some quarters to remove him from the nominations due to perceived homophobic and sexist comments he was alleged to have made.

Fury, meanwhile, appears a step closer to the only type of recognition he craves after the potential world heavyweight title unification showdown with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua moved a step closer on Saturday after Joshua earned a ninth-round knockout against the gritty but overmatched Kubrat Pulev.