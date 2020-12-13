‘Tell your agent to keep his mouth shut then’: Pogba pledges ‘1,000% involvement’ at Man Utd – but fans demand action on Raiola

Paul Pogba has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United after a week in which questions were again raised over the Frenchman’s future – but skeptical fans have urged the star to rein in super agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba played the duration of United’s dour 0-0 derby draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, and after the game posted a message of commitment to the Old Trafford club on social media.

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for [Manchester United], my teammates and the fans. Bla bla is not important,” Pogba wrote to his Instagram following of 42.5 million.

“The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1,000% involved! Always strong together… all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk," the 27-year-old added, along with the hashtags #SpeakTheTruthorRemainSilent and #talktothehand.

The message comes after Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, claimed his client’s time at United was “over” and urged the club to let the supposedly unhappy Frenchman move on before his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

There were subsequent rumors that Raiola was under pressure from Pogba to find him a new club, or risk losing his client.

Fans reacted to Pogba’s latest message of commitment to United with a mixture of support and skepticism.

The post was liked by Manchester United and teammates such as Bruno Fernandes, but some fans were less than complimentary – especially about Raiola’s antics.

“Tell your agent to keep his gob shut then,” read one particularly well-liked reply, while another suggested that Pogba was being less than truthful about his commitment to the cause, labelling him “Pinocchio.”

The French World Cup winner returned to Old Trafford in 2016 for a club record deal in the region of £90 million, after a successful four-year spell at Italian giants Juventus.

Pogba and United enjoyed success in his first season back, winning the Europa League and EFL Cup, but the midfielder then endured a bitter falling out with manager Jose Mourinho, who would later be sacked.

The arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the dugout initially coincided with a purple patch for Pogba, although he continued to cause suspicion among the United fanbase with his public flirtations with a move away from the club to the likes of Real Madrid.

After the latest comments from Pogba’s agent Raiola, former United wing legend Andrei Kanchelskis told RT Sport that the Frenchman was simply not cut out for life in the Premier League, and that the club would be better off getting rid of him.

“Big money Man Utd paid for Pogba. In my opinion, Pogba is not a player for Man Utd. For me, he’s a player for Italian football, maybe Spanish football, but not English football,” Kanchelskis said.

“If there’s some interested clubs from Italy or Spain, why not sell him?

“He plays more with no concentration, always in his mind [he has], ‘OK, I don’t like this, maybe I’m better leaving Manchester United’. OK, if you don’t like it, go away."