 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Ah f**k!' UFC releases footage of Tony Ferguson reacting to Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement (VIDEO)

12 Dec, 2020 19:01
Get short URL
'Ah f**k!' UFC releases footage of Tony Ferguson reacting to Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement (VIDEO)
Heartbreaking moment: Tony Ferguson saw his hopes of facing Khabib disappear when the Russian retired at UFC 254 © Reuters
UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov's October retirement surprised even his closest confidantes but it doesn't seem like many people took the news harder than Tony Ferguson after the UFC released footage of his live reaction.

The undefeated Russian standout called time on his career shortly after his second round finish of Justin Gaethje on "Fight Island" a little under two months ago, signalling the end of one of the most successful fight careers ever seen in mixed martial arts. 

Also on rt.com 'It's like a wet dream': Comeback kid Tony Ferguson hits out at UFC for 'dangling' world title in front of him

Nurmagomedov told UFC commentator Jon Anik that he had given his word to his mother that he wouldn't continue his combat career outside the influence of his late father and coach, Abdulmanap, who passed away in July after experiencing complications following a diagnosis of COVID-19.

It was clearly an emotional moment for the tearful Nurmagomedov who moved his career record to an unparalleled 29-0 moments before, but spare a thought for Tony Ferguson - the man whom fate apparently decreed would never step into the cage with the Russian champion. 

On five separate occasions the UFC attempted to book a fight between the two top lightweight fighters, and five times it fell apart - and as Khabib made his announcement in the cage on that October evening it drove a stake through the heart of that fight ever taking place, save for a dramatic change of heart by the Russian.

And if you had offered a penny for Tony Ferguson's thoughts throughout all of this, the time has come for your reward - as the UFC released footage of several fighters - Ferguson inluded - reacting to Khabib's retirement speech.

And as you can see in the footage, he is none too happy about it. 

Also on rt.com 'I see his father in him': American Kickboxing Academy trainer Javier Mendez says Khabib is 'already a great coach' (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies