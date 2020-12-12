'Ah f**k!' UFC releases footage of Tony Ferguson reacting to Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement (VIDEO)

UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov's October retirement surprised even his closest confidantes but it doesn't seem like many people took the news harder than Tony Ferguson after the UFC released footage of his live reaction.

The undefeated Russian standout called time on his career shortly after his second round finish of Justin Gaethje on "Fight Island" a little under two months ago, signalling the end of one of the most successful fight careers ever seen in mixed martial arts.

Nurmagomedov told UFC commentator Jon Anik that he had given his word to his mother that he wouldn't continue his combat career outside the influence of his late father and coach, Abdulmanap, who passed away in July after experiencing complications following a diagnosis of COVID-19.

It was clearly an emotional moment for the tearful Nurmagomedov who moved his career record to an unparalleled 29-0 moments before, but spare a thought for Tony Ferguson - the man whom fate apparently decreed would never step into the cage with the Russian champion.

The lost of a rival... @TonyFergusonXT's reaction to Khabib's retirement is heartbreaking 🤬[ Via Watch Party now on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/emuEPcRz9j — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2020

On five separate occasions the UFC attempted to book a fight between the two top lightweight fighters, and five times it fell apart - and as Khabib made his announcement in the cage on that October evening it drove a stake through the heart of that fight ever taking place, save for a dramatic change of heart by the Russian.

And if you had offered a penny for Tony Ferguson's thoughts throughout all of this, the time has come for your reward - as the UFC released footage of several fighters - Ferguson inluded - reacting to Khabib's retirement speech.

And as you can see in the footage, he is none too happy about it.