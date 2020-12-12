 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Speechless: Watch as Khabib reacts to Conor McGregor's 13-second KO of Jose Aldo FIVE YEARS AGO today (VIDEO)

12 Dec, 2020 14:00
Long before the start of one of the most contentious rivalries in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn't hide how impressed he was when he was cageside for Conor McGregor's 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo five years ago today.

After months of build-up taking in promotional world tours and belt-stealing press conferences, McGregor required just a fraction of the first round to land his fierce left cross to send the decade-long unbeaten Brazilian faceplanting to the canvas in what was billed as the biggest featherweight world title fight in mixed martial arts history. 

It was a statement win for the Irishman, the culmination of his 'Mystic Mac' soothsaying prophecies en route to 145lbs gold and left all who witnessed it in no doubt that the brash McGregor was far more than just a vocal mouthpiece - he could fight, too.

And even the usually stoic Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared impressed from his cageside seat in Las Vegas, as cameras captured the future lightweight champion's stunned reaction to what was the fastest ever finish in a UFC championship fight.

Khabib can be seen in the footage, which was shot in the immediate aftermath of McGregor's knockout, alongside his manager Ali Abdelaziz and another of Abdelaziz's clients, Frankie Edgar, raising his hands to his head as he watches replays of the finish.

Even Abdelaziz, who has become arguably McGregor's fiercest online critic in the years which followed, appears impressed as he surveys the scene, while Edgar - who quickly campaigned for a title bout with McGregor - also watches on in stunned silence after witnessing McGregor do in 13 seconds what he couldn't in 50 minutes of cage time with the Brazilian champion.

Of course, the relationship between McGregor and Khabib would soon sour ahead of their UFC 229 lightweight world title fight more than two years ago which the Russian won by fourth-round submission - but long before his own run-ins with the notorious Dubliner, it was clear that Khabib respected the  power McGregor possesses in his laser-like left hand.

