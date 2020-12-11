Skeleton racer hits BROOM left on track during World Cup run (VIDEO)

The first run of female skeleton athletes at the IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria ended awkwardly after all results were annulled following an embarrassing incident on the track.

Virgin Islands skeleton racer Katie Tannenbaum hit a broom that was left on the ice by track workers who brush off the course before each run.

The athlete, who was the 18th out of 20 sliders to compete on Friday, collided with the broom when she was practically at the finish line and traveling at full speed.

The 35-year-old managed to walk away without any injuries, but the incident forced the event organizers to annul all results displayed during the first run.

The winner of the World Cup stage will be determined in the second run, which will take place later on Friday.