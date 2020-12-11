 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Skeleton racer hits BROOM left on track during World Cup run (VIDEO)

11 Dec, 2020 16:46
Get short URL
Skeleton racer hits BROOM left on track during World Cup run (VIDEO)
© Instagram / ktannenbaum
The first run of female skeleton athletes at the IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria ended awkwardly after all results were annulled following an embarrassing incident on the track.

Virgin Islands skeleton racer Katie Tannenbaum hit a broom that was left on the ice by track workers who brush off the course before each run.

The athlete, who was the 18th out of 20 sliders to compete on Friday, collided with the broom when she was practically at the finish line and traveling at full speed.

The 35-year-old managed to walk away without any injuries, but the incident forced the event organizers to annul all results displayed during the first run.

The winner of the World Cup stage will be determined in the second run, which will take place later on Friday.

Also on rt.com ‘Terrifying’: Skier recalls horror after surviving fall into volcanic vent in Oregon
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies