Andrei Kanchelskis: Manchester United face MUST-WIN derby with City, but Solskjaer deserves more time (VIDEO)

Andrei Kanchelskis says he's not sure when Manchester United will win the Premier League title again, but admitted that their clash with Manchester City is a must-win game for the club and its under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Kanchelskis played for both United and City during his career and, speaking on his show, "Down the Line with Andrei Kanchelskis," he shared his take on United's derby-day clash with City, saying that, even though United currently sit one point and one place above City in the Premier League table, victory is a must for the Red Devils.

"They’re close in the table, it’s a derby," he said.

"For Man City, psychologically, it’s a little bit more easy for the players.

"If now Manchester United drops points, there are some problems... Man United need to win, for the team, for the players, more psychologically. (It's) a difficult game, an important game for the Man United players, and the fans as well.

"Man United need three points, definitely need three points. If Man United get three points, it’s a better life for the players and the coach as well."

The mention of the coach is particularly relevant, with Solskjaer still under pressure in the United hot seat.

Some have suggested the Old Trafford club should consider a mid-season change and draft in a new manager who can take advantage of the January transfer window to begin addressing the shortcomings in the squad.

But while Kanchelskis admitted the spotlight is very much on Solskjaer, he said the Norwegian boss should be given until the end of the season.

"Definitely no changes now," he suggested.

"The end of the season, if there are no great results, very bad results, then change coach. But I don’t know what’s happening with the directors."

The state of United in 2020 contrasts markedly from the years of dominance the club enjoyed through the late 1990s and early 2000s under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Kanchelskis was an integral part of those early successes under the legendary Scottish boss, and said that he feels the fans' pain after seeing United crash out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

"(It was a) Very bad result, especially for the fans," he said.

"They started well [in the group], needed just one more point, but I’m very sad.

"Ten years ago, Manchester United were in the semi-finals or the final every time. But this is life.

"After Sir Alex Ferguson, (United have had) no great coaches. There’s only one Alex Ferguson, but they need a similar coach, someone stronger, more passion, more like a father in a family. Ferguson is like a father of Manchester United."

And Kanchelskis wasn't too positive when asked about how long United fans might have to wait before they get to celebrate another Premier League title.

"Twenty-six years," he laughed.

"A couple of years. Man United fans need titles. No titles now, it’s very sad. If they win one title, it will push them up to win more titles."