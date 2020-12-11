Pie will survive? U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged to SAVE World Pie Eating Championships by declaring it an ELITE SPORT

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked to grant "elite sport" status to the quirky British event, the World Pie Eating Championships, and grant special permission for the event to go ahead, despite COVID restrictions.

The organizers of the annual event have penned a letter to 10 Downing Street, petitioning Johnson to give the event special government permission to go ahead, and grant it as "an elite sport."

The event, which takes place at Harry's Bar in Wigan, in the north of England, is held in the run-up to Christmas each year, but is currently under threat this year due to the various COVID-related restrictions imposed up and down the country.

But the man behind the event, Tony Callaghan has written a tongue-in-cheek letter to plead with Johnson to help keep the annual pie-eating tradition alive.

"As you are no doubt aware, Harry's Bar in Wigan hosts the annual World Pie Eating Championships at Pie Noon on or around December 16," he wrote.

"We are applying for special dispensation to hold it this year on the grounds that the event should be classified as an elite sport, but also involves consumption of a substantial meal.

"Well, maybe not on the grounds itself because of the tier thing and we're shut, but we might see if we can use Wallgate car park.

"We cannot do this by Zoom because the buggers will all cheat. Also, some think Zoom is a nightclub in Bolton, so they will be confused.

"We would also request that competitors are allowed to be exemptioned from wearing a face mask during the contest.

"With Best Wishes for a Merry Christmas."

Callaghan told the Manchester Evening News that he had not yet received a response from his letter, but said he remains hopeful that Johnson, who was photographed enjoying a pie while on the campaign trail last year, will consider his request.

"I'm hopeful he will let us host it because of the type of person he is," he said.

"I could run the risk of holding it on a car park because it is an open space but I don't want to do something I shouldn't.

"We have been running this for donkey's years, so it is disappointing. Everything is doom and gloom at the moment. The Pie Eating Championships puts a smile on everyone's faces."