Paris playboy: Shamed football star AXED by French giants PSG after sex scandal with reality TV partner and stunning model (VIDEO)

Fans have mocked ex-Real Madrid star Jese Rodriguez after PSG axed the two-time Champions League winner, continuing his spectacular fall from grace after being embroiled in a sex scandal and breaching health rules on holiday.

Versatile forward Rodriguez had been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo early in his career, playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during seven years with Real Madrid that included Champions League wins in 2014 and 2016.

After a serious knee injury kept him out for nine months in 2014, Rodriguez said he had returned a more "mature footballer" ahead of his final season in Spain, leaving for the French giants in a deal worth around $30 million in 2016.

He became better known for his rocky love life during his four years with Paris, including an acrimonious split with Spanish celebrity Aurah Ruiz, who publicly accused Rodriguez of neglecting the third of his four sons, Nyan.

Jese Rodriguez 🇪🇸 in 2014: "I've dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or in four years"Jese Rodriguez 🇪🇸 in 2020: PSG terminate his contract. #PSG#rmalivepic.twitter.com/J5OizsX9as — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 6, 2020

He instead won Balon de sack, after his wonderful run of extramarital affairs. — Marcel Rex🎙 (@marcel_rex) December 6, 2020

The pair launched lawsuits against each other after their fall-out in 2018 but appeared to have reconciled, with Rodriguez even speaking to Ruiz while she was taking part in Big Brother-style reality show "La Casa Fuerte" to offer his support.

Their relationship appeared to have unraveled again after he was accused of cheating with Rocio Amar, a model who posted audio clips to her Instagram account in which he described his partner as "crazy" and "boring".

Rodriguez knew Amar because she has a child with one of his former Real Madrid youth teammates, Cristian Cedres.

Earlier this week, a video emerged on social media in which Ruiz appeared to angrily try to force her way through the door of Rodriguez's home when she suspected he was inside with Amar.

"On the night of the video, I was with him and Aurah kept calling him every five minutes," Amar told La Vanguardia, denying that she had been a friend of Ruiz.

"Jese was upset about 'La Casa Fuerte', I understand that. She didn't know where we were - it seems strange to me that she didn't know where her boyfriend lives.

"We fell asleep on the couch and the doorbell rang. It was her and he asked me to hide. I ran to the bathroom while she insulted me and destroyed all the furniture."

Amar claimed that Aurah had asked to urgently speak to her the following day, only for Rodriguez to warn her not to tell his partner that they had been together.

She described the couple's partnership as "super-toxic" and said that she had also had "sexual encounters" with Rodriguez in a Madrid nightclub.

The scandal appears to have been the final straw for PSG, who had to endure Rodriguez hitting the headlines last month when he was pictured flouting Covid-19 rules in a luxury villa with Ruiz and friends after jetting to the Canary Islands on a private plane.

The former Spain youth international made just 18 appearances for the club and failed to impress during loan spells with Las Palmas, Stoke City, Real Madrid and Sporting CP.

His rumored release from his reported $3.5 million-a-sesaon contract was confirmed in a terse statement by the Ligue 1 champions on Sunday, causing fans to joke about his inactivity and marvel at his early boast that he would one day win the Ballon d'Or.

"Imagine having your contract terminated because of sex," said one. "Jese is a nincompoop."

Another said: "I remember when he made his debut under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2013/14 season.

"Everyone was expecting him to become the next big thing at Real Madrid. Sad decline."