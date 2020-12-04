Police investigation launched after Luis Suarez 'confirmed' to have CHEATED on Italian citizenship test ahead of failed Juve move

Investigators claim Luis Suarez cheated on an Italian citizenship test ahead of a failed transfer to Serie A champions Juventus, after they found that the player had been "communicated in advance" the contents of the exam.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Suarez had attempted to pass the citizenship test via his wife, Sofia Balbi, who is of Italian ancestry, to bypass Italian regulations limiting the amount of non-EU players in squads, and took the test at the University of Perugia.

Soon, though, a cheating row broke out and, after a months-long investigation, it has been concluded that Suarez was told ahead of time what he would be required to do to pass and rubber-stamp his transfer to the Italian giants.

The director of the university, along with three professors, have been suspended for a period of eight months after the report found they attempted to "predetermine the outcome and score of the exam."

The suspensions came after it was determined that "crimes of disclosure of office secrecy aimed at undue financial gain and multiple ideological falsehoods in public documents" had taken place.

The report alleges that figures within the university "[came] to predetermine the outcome and the score of the exam, to correspond to the requests that they had been put forward by Juventus, with the aim of achieving a positive return of image, both personal and for the university."

Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio also reported that Juventus officials are also under investigation by police after they "[took] action, even at the highest institutional levels, to accelerate the recognition of Italian citizenship towards Suarez."

Following the media storm after the citizenship test, Suarez instead joined La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid where he has scored five goals in eight appearances thus far.