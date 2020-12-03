'It's great to see you, Romain!' F1 ace Grosjean returns to scene of Bahrain horror crash that nearly cost him his life (VIDEO)

Romain Grosjean has returned to the scene of the crash that left his car engulfed in flames during the Bahrain Grand Prix, just four days after being pulled from the wreckage in an incident that came close to claiming his life.

Frenchman Grosjean was incredibly fortunate to escape relatively unscathed from the 140mph crash that saw him slam into a barricade on the opening lap of last weekend's race in Bahrain, with his car being engulfed in flames seconds after the smash.

He was quickly removed from the vehicle by some quick-thinking stewards and was immediately transported to a local hospital, where it was discovered that his injuries amounted to little more than superficial burns to his hands.

And now, with tragedy thankfully averted, Grosjean has returned to the scene of the crash to exorcise any demons that may remain ahead of his impending return to racing.

The clip, which was posted on the sport's official social media channels, shows Grosjean with bandages on both hands and wearing a facemask as he approaches the racetrack and jokes with officials outside the 3.3-mile track.

The 34-year-old driver is understood to be targeting the December 13 race in Abu Dhabi for his comeback after being ruled out of this weekend's Sakir Grand Prix.

Remarking on his recovery on social media, Grosjean wrote: "The happiness I had when I was told that I didn't need the full dressing anymore and could use my finger was huge. Almost cried. A victory on my way to recovery."

Further details which emerged since the crash include that the visor on Grosjean's helmet melted due to the intense heat - and that his life was almost certainly saved by a 'halo' device, a device made of titanium and carbon which protects a driver's head in instances such as these.