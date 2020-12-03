 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wrestling match turns into a FULL-ON FIST FIGHT as Russian junior champion contenders trade blows (VIDEO)

3 Dec, 2020 16:04
© Screenshot from Twitter
A bout between two participants in the Russian junior wrestling championship in Smolensk turned into a boxing fight, which ended in disqualification of both competitors.

The conflict erupted between Babuli Tsoloev from the Republic of Ingushetia and Alan Bagaev of North Ossetia.

They exchanged several heavy punches on the wrestling mat before being separated by coaches and referees.

The two hot-tempered wrestlers had spent just a few seconds on the mat before their ordinary bout turned into a fierce fist fight, which broke out after the whistle.

The championship officials, coaches and team assistants rushed to calm down the two rebels who were eventually disqualified for violating disciplinary code.

The event organizers feared that the altercation could continue in a dressing room where the wrestlers were sent, but the conflict was resolved after Tsoloev and Bagaev had serious conversations with their respective coaches.

Along with disqualification from the national championship, both wrestlers will most likely face administrative punishment issued by the national federation.

