'We have to do it next season': Neymar says he wants REUNITE with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has expressed a wish to reunite with former teammate Lionel Messi, saying he hopes a deal can be done to make it happen as soon as next season.

Neymar played together with Messi for four seasons before leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

In a post-match interview following PSG's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night, Neymar expressed hope of playing with the Argentinian star again.

"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," Neymar said.

¿Volverá pronto? Neymar dejó en claro que tiene muchas ganas de jugar con Messi nuevamente y dio fecha: "seguro el próximo año". pic.twitter.com/84uwWi7eyH — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 2, 2020

"He can play in my place, I have no problem with that. But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season," he added.

Messi was rumored to be leaving Barcelona last summer after 19 years at the club. He believed he would be allowed to leave for free because of a clause in his contract, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the end of the season and complicated the matter.

The 33-year-old's contract at the Nou Camp expires at the end of this season, making him free to sign for another club from January.