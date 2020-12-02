 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Former cage fighter convicted of MURDERING ex-girlfriend in cocaine-induced jealous rage

2 Dec, 2020 18:16
Get short URL
Former cage fighter convicted of MURDERING ex-girlfriend in cocaine-induced jealous rage
Melissa Belshaw was murdered by her former cage fighter boyfriend. © Facebook Melissa Belshaw
Andrew Wadsworth, a former professional MMA fighter from the UK, is to be sentenced after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend after she 'confessed to being a prostitute who slept with members of her family'.

Wadsworth, 37, who holds a 2-2 professional record inside the cage, confessed to stabbing 32-year-old Melissa Belshaw to death at a residence in Wigan, Greater Manchester last May - telling the court that he "lost control" after Belshaw admitted that she had been working as an escort.

He said that the admission left him felling "humiliated and betrayed," particularly after he recounted that Belshaw told him that she had slept with two members of her own family. She also allegedly told him that she was involved in arranging a physical assault on Wadsworth in the past.

Wadsworth was also found guilty of a separate charge of attempted murder of another person who he stabbed repeatedly outside the scene of the crime - something he referred to as a "terrible mistake" after attempting to admit the lesser charge of 'wounding with intent to cause serious injury'.

He was cleared, though, of charges related to threats to kill Belshaw's 13-year-old daughter who alleged that he had held a knife to her throat during the rampage. 

Also on rt.com MMA fighter named among 9 arrested after SHOOTOUT with KALASHNIKOV rifles in Moscow (VIDEO)

Speaking to the court, prosecutors described Wadsworth and Belshaw's relationship as "volatile" and that it centered around "drink, drugs and sex". 

They also warned the court not to take on board rumors about Belshaw's sex life which they said was an attempt to "shift blame" from the "cold and callous murder."

Wadsworth is expected to be handed a life sentence when he is jailed Thursday, according to the Manchester Evening News.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies