‘Rapist, pedophile and abuser’: Female Spanish player refuses to pay tribute to Diego Maradona

While much of the football world has been mourning the passing of Diego Maradona, a female Spanish player refused to stand during a minute's silence, saying she would not do it for an 'abuser.'

Paula Dapena, who plays for Viajes Interrias FF, ignored the moment's silence in remembrance of Maradona by sitting on the pitch with her back turned while the rest of her teammates stood.

READ MORE: Maradona's daughter breaks down in tears as Boca Juniors players give her ovation in touching tribute to late icon (VIDEO)

The act was taken before a friendly game between Viajes Interrias FF and Deportivo Abanca, with Dapena being widely discussed following her act of disobedience.

The 24-year-old, who is also known in her team as a woman of strong feminist ideals, later explained that she didn't want to observe the minute's silence for a person who she thought to be an 'abuser.'

"As soon as I found out that there would be an act in his memory, I refused to observe the minute's silence for a rapist, pedophile and abuser," she said, adding that there were no minutes of silence in recognition of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Her name is Paula Dapena, she plays for Viajes Interrías Female Football Club in Galicia, northwestern Spain.She refused to keep a minute of silence for Maradona as a protest because he was an abuser against women.Stand up for your values is easier said than done. Well done. pic.twitter.com/K4DP6KCDYA — Jordi Arrufat (@Jordiarrufat) November 29, 2020

"A minute's silence was not observed for the victims. So, obviously, I'm not willing to observe one for an abuser and not for the victims," Dapena said.

The player's behavior was widely condemned on social media with many users pointing out that the Argentinian football legend was never found guilty any such crimes described by Dapena.

Maradona died on November 25 after suffering a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He was buried next to his parents in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people.