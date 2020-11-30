 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could face 3-game ban over ‘negrito’ social media post

30 Nov, 2020 13:48
Edinson Cavani © REUTERS / Adam Davy
The English FA is investigating Manchester United player Edinson Cavani over an allegedly discriminatory Instagram story shared from his account on Sunday evening. The player faces a potential three-game ban.

The 33-year-old striker led his team to a 3-2 victory over Southampton, netting two goals and making an assist after coming on at half-time.

After the match, the Uruguayan star's Instagram page was flooded with messages of congratulations, with Cavani finding himself under scrutiny for one of his replies.

Responding to a message from a fan, Cavani wrote in Spanish, “Gracias negrito” – a phrase which was deemed racist by some English-speaking fans.

© Instagram / cavaniofficial21

Cavani deleted the post although Spanish-speaking fans have spoken up in defense of the player, explaining that in Latin America the phrase has no racist implications.

It is often said to friends, and can be compared with the English word ‘mate’.

Nevertheless, the Football Association is investigating the incident, with Cavani facing a possible three game-ban if his post is deemed to have been racist.

