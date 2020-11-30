‘Everything is at a very high level’: Russia gets ready to host SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit

The Russian city of Ekaterinburg is preparing to host the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit. The major event brings together international sports federations and organizations, and leaders of the global sports community.

SportAccord’s managing director, Nis Hatt, visited the city over the weekend to evaluate its readiness to welcome sports officials from across the Olympic Movement.

At a meeting with the region's Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev, which was held in the historic mansion Sevastyanov's House, Hatt hailed the local officials for the work they have done, stressing he was impressed with what he saw in the region.

“From what we have seen here over the past few days, I can say that everything is being carried out at a very, very high level. I am happy with what we have seen, you've advanced in many areas,” Hatt said.

Along with discussing the city’s intense preparations for the summit, Kuyvashev and Hatt talked about the event’s participants and possible agenda that will be considered during the six-day meeting.

They also touched upon the burning topic of the Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted global sport, saying close cooperation is needed to battle modern challenges.

“The dialogue between representatives of the international sports community and the exchange of best practices for the recovery of sports following the pandemic should be continuous. Cooperation to meet modern challenges must continue even after the forum events,” Kuyvashev said.

More than 2000 delegates representing sports federations and organizations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), are expected to attend the summit which will be held at the end of May in Ekaterinburg.