‘Good referee, no hesitation fixing it’: UFC official Herzog hailed for helping to avert ‘nipple slip’ in women’s bout (VIDEO)

Quick-thinking UFC referee Jason Herzog was on hand to ensure there was no potential awkwardness for Brazil’s Norma Dumont when her sports bra looked in danger of slipping upwards during her bout with Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Dumont was in mount position and landing blows on her opponent when Evans-Smith attempted to shift her, inadvertently pushing her left hand over the Brazilian’s chest and lifting up her top.

Dumont quickly fixed the out-of-place sports bra but just to make sure there was no room further exposure, the quick-witted Herzog moved in to put the garment firmly into place before signaling to the pair that they could continue.

Eagled-eyed MMA fans praised the referee for his rapid response, with one sharing the clip and writing: “Good ref… No hesitation in fixing the over the shoulder boulder holder.”

Dumont went on to win the bantamweight bout convincingly 30-26 on all three scorecards, improving her professional record to 5-1 and bouncing back after a first-round KO defeat to Megan Anderson in her UFC debut back in February, which came at featherweight.

She also overcame a less than ideal start to fight weekend in Las Vegas when she came in 3.5lbs heavy for the bantamweight limit, thus forfeiting 30 percent of her purse.

The 30-year-old fighter nicknamed ‘The Immortal’ said she was “feeling great and at home” now she had her UFC first win under her belt, and put her problems on the scales down to “feminine” issues which had come at the wrong time for her during her weight-cut preparations.

Tattooed American fighter Evans-Smith suffered a second defeat on the spin and lost her fifth fight in eight since making her UFC debut back in 2014.

The 33-year-old known as 'Rebel Girl' now stands with an overall record of six wins and five defeats in her career to date.