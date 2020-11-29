Octagon return for UFC stunner Ostovich ends in AGONY as she suffers BRUTAL body-kick defeat (VIDEO)

UFC siren Rachael Ostovich’s octagon return ended in painful fashion as she suffered a TKO defeat against Gina Mazany, who stopped her rival with a vicious liver kick inside the final minute of the contest.

Meeting in a flyweight bout on the undercard at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Mazany dominated Ostovich with her grappling for much of the fight but was unable to get the job done on the ground, instead finding a way to finish her rival with a nasty body kick inside the final minute of round three.

Up to that point, Ostovich had done well to extricate herself from some dangerous positions on that mat and also somehow managed to get back up after a first body kick from Mazany, but was unable to survive a second one moments later as the Hawaiin crumpled in agony after taking a shot to the liver and the fight was waved off.

Ostovich was returning to action for the first time after serving a USADA ban for testing positive for banned substance Ostarine earlier this year, and was appearing for her first contest since she was submitted by Paige VanZant in January of 2019.

But it was far from a happy comeback for the 29-year-old Instagram favorite as she slipped to a third defeat on the spin, with inevitable questions now being asked over whether Ostovich will step into the octagon again.

The 32-year-old Mazany, meanwhile, won her bow at 125lbs and improved to 7-4 overall, returning to the win column after a 22-second TKO loss to Julia Avila in her last outing and picking up a first UFC victory in three years.

“I’m 1-0 at 125,” Mazany told Felder in her post-fight interview. “I intend on getting better and better.”

Ostivich is just kinda flopping around.. Mazany looks strong at 125 #ufcvegas — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) November 29, 2020

Ostovich had said before the fight that it "could be her last" with the UFC, and that is a prospect looming even larger now that Saturday night again ended in defeat for her.