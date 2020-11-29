Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr comeback fight declared a DRAW as ageing legends meet in Los Angeles

The exhibition bout between boxing icons Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr was scored as a draw as the two boxing icons met in an entertaining clash in Los Angeles.

With a combined age of 105, Tyson and Jones Jr were always unlikely to produce anything like the fireworks of their heyday but both men put on a passable show across eight two-minute rounds at the Staples Center.

When the fighting was done, both men looked exhausted after a bout in which large spells were spent in the clinch but Tyson in particular showed some flashes of his erstwhile brilliance and appeared to do the sharper work throughout the contest.

Under the rules of the bout sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, no winner was declared in the ring but a panel of judges assembled by the WBC outside the arena announced that it should be a draw.

Tyson, who was stepping between the ropes to compete for the first time since 2005, declared himself happy with the result – while Jones praised his fellow boxing icon but said he felt he had done enough to be declared the winner.

#TysonJones is scored a draw! 👀Mike Tyson agrees.Roy Jones Jr not so much... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgwOyyQx3W — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

Anyone expecting anything like former glories from the two fighters would inevitably have been left disappointed by the contest, anticipation for which had been stoked by promoters with pay-per-views to sell and by the fighters themselves with their steady stream of short, slick clips on social media showing bursts of their supposedly enduring speed and power.

That was content made for the social media age but converting it into a longer contest – even if only across eight truncated rounds – was always likely to be a much bigger challenge.

In the event, 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion Tyson and erstwhile four-weight world champion Jones Jr, 51, battled through the bout admirably with enough glimpses of action to keep fans happy but mostly at a predictably plodding pace.

Confusion had abounded ahead of the bout over what exactly the rules were and whether knockouts would be allowed, but Tyson in particular looked like he was pressing for the win and potentially a fan-friendly finish.

The fighter once dubbed the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ was a sight to behold in his famous black shorts, and most observers would have picked him as their winner as he appeared to look livelier and do the sharper work across the eight rounds.

Jones Jr, who holds dual American and Russian citizenship, seemed more content to let Tyson push the pace and did most of his work from a distance.

Neither men ever really had the other in trouble, and the majority of fans will likely be pleased that both emerged with their health intact – and their bank balances boosted.

The pair teased a potential rematch after the fight, although a second time will no doubt be much harder to sell to the masses.

Two legends of the game 👏 #TysonJonespic.twitter.com/4HnO61bzKe — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 29, 2020

MORE TO FOLLOW