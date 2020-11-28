 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweet result: Russia's Islam Mamedov chomps on CHOCOLATE after ending bloody MMA battle with kneebar submission (VIDEO)

28 Nov, 2020 16:29
UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov's (second from left) teammate, MMA star Islam Mamedov (right), beat Martun Mezhlumyan at UAE Warriors 14 © Instagram / uaewarriors / umar_nurmagomedov
Russian grappler Islam Mamedov survived a brutal scrap to win on his UAE Warriors debut against Armenian legend Martun Mezhlumyan, indulging his sweet tooth after earning a victory watched by UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Moscow-based Mezhulmyan looked on course for a ninth successive win in a ferocious opening two rounds, leaving Mamedov's face a bloody mess as he faced the prospect of a first defeat since 2009.

Nurmagomedov had posed with Mamedov while speaking of the sacrifices made by fighters during the week, and the unbeaten UFC great would have been impressed by the ground skills his teammate used in a gruesome kneebar finish at UAE Warriors 14 in Abu Dhabi.

Mamedov's Instagram following of more than 175,000 saw him laugh in his hotel with a chocolate bar and coffee and indulge in a bowl of chocolate ice cream as he celebrated a grueling triumph in which both fighters proved their immense durability.

The 30-year-old has been able to temporarily join the promotion under the terms of the suspension of the PFL, which has had its schedule for the year wiped out by the pandemic.

While viewers were shocked by the extent of Mamedov's cuts and impressed by his resilience, some called for the PFL to also snap up Mezhulmyan for his part in a compelling contest.

"Please sign Martun Mezhlumyan," wrote one on Twitter. "He just earned it by beating up Islam Mamedov."

Two more Nurmagomedov teammates also prevailed on the card, as featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev earned a first-round win and Makkasharip Zaynukov took a decision in the same division.

Nurmagomedov took center stage at a press conference following the event, which was partly held in honor of his father, Abdulmanap, who died earlier this year.

"The Eagle" spoke in Russian but reassured local reporters: "My dream is to speak Arabic."

