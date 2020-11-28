Fabricio Werdum vows to enhance his legacy by ousting Russian champion Ali Isaev and capturing the PFL heavyweight championship

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum said no other fighter on the planet can match his achievements as he heads into the 2021 PFL heavyweight season.

Brazilian heavyweight Werdum departed the UFC earlier this year after fighting out his contract and, after considering his options, chose to sign with American organization the Professional Fighters League, better known as the PFL.

The organization runs differently to most other MMA promotions, using a league format, followed by end-of-season playoffs that culminate in the season championship, with one fighter from each weight class winning that season's PFL championship, plus a check for $1 million.

A host of fighters are signed up for the upcoming 2021 season, including Werdum, who said he plans to arrive in the promotion with a bang and capture the promotion's heavyweight championship at the end of the season.

The 2021 heavyweight lineup will include former UFC campaigner Justin Willis and rising prospect Mohammed Usman, as well as the undefeated reigning 2019 champion Ali Isaev.

Despite the credentials of Werdum's likely opposition, the Brazilian, who holds wins over the likes of Fedor Emelianenko and Cain Velasquez on his record, says his resume outstrips anyone the PFL could add to the division.

"It's going to be very hard for somebody to get the accolades that I have got heading into the PFL," he told RT Sport.

"I'm already a grappling champion, jiu-jitsu champion, MMA champion, and now I'm going to add on more with the PFL championship. It's going to be very hard for someone to reach this level of accolades."