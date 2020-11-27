COVID KO: UFC Vegas main event SCRAPPED as heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes TESTS POSITIVE for coronavirus
Blaydes was hoping to score a decisive victory over hard-hitting Lewis under the main event spotlight in Las Vegas to push his claims for a shot at the UFC heavyweight title in 2021, but thost hopes have been dashed following his reported positive test.
ESPN's Ariel Helwani first reported the news of the bout's cancellation, saying, "Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis — tomorrow night’s UFC main event — has been canceled, per multiple sources.
Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis — tomorrow night’s UFC main event — has been canceled, per multiple sources. Blaydes has tested positive for COVID.The promotion is hoping to reschedule the fight in December, sources say, though that isn’t a done deal just yet.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 27, 2020
As things stand, the event will now be headlined by the light heavyweight clash between Devin Clark and former title challenger Anthony Smith.