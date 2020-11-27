Paying his respects: Lionel Messi joins Barcelona teammates in moment of silence to honor Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates took a moment from their training session on Friday to pay their respects following the passing of former Barca superstar and Argentinian ace Diego Maradona.

Posting to his Instagram, Messi reacted to the news by describing Maradona's death as, "A very sad day for all Argentinians and for football.

"He has left us but he isn't going anywhere because Diego is eternal.

"I'll remember the lovely moments I experienced with him and I send my condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

And, during Friday morning's training session ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash with Osasuna on Sunday, Messi and his teammates formed a circle on their training pitch and took a moment to reflect and show respect following Maradona's passing.

🇦🇷😢 An emotional moment for Leo Messi remembering Maradona pic.twitter.com/2f3FSemmXF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

Maradona wore the No. 10 jersey for Barcelona between 1982 and 1984, with Messi following in his fellow countryman's footsteps years later after coming through the ranks at the Catalan club.

The Argentinian legend's passing has been felt throughout the world, but the passion has been higher in those areas where Maradona played during his career, including his native Argentina, Naples and Barcelona.