'Sorry mum!' Tennis ace Bernard Tomic's girlfriend persuades him to make appearance on her OnlyFans account

26 Nov, 2020 15:26
© Instagram / @vanessasierra
OnlyFans star Vanessa Sierra persuaded her beau, tennis star Bernard Tomic, to join in with her on her online adult film channel, posting to Instagram to offer her apologies to her mother.

Tomic returned to the court recently after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his ATP rankings have dropped from his peak ranking of No. 7 to No. 226 as he has fallen out of the elite group of players at the top of the men's game.

But while he may have fallen out of tennis's top bracket, he appears to have succeeded in other areas, thanks to his emerging relationship with OnlyFans starlet Sierra.

Sierra became famous in Australia after appearing on popular TV show Love Island in 2019, then used her new-found fame to land a deal with subscription adult entertainment website OnlyFans.

Tomic and Sierra formed a new celebrity couple in Australia, and Tomic's fame away from the court increased when he featured on OnlyFans alongside his girlfriend.

Sierra posted a teaser pic on Instagram showing her lying on her front, with Tomic biting her buttocks.

The post linked to a video featuring the pair, with Sierra posting, "Oops I convinced Tomic to do something bad. Swipe up to see the video, sorry mum."

